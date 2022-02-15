MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:02 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 900 block of North Almon Street.
5:33 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 800 block of South Jefferson Street.
Saturday
3:06 a.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 700 block of West A Street.
Sunday
4:46 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
6:52 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an overdose and transported one person to Gritman Medical Center.
3:23 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Paradise Creek Street.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:21 p.m. — A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Northeast Colorado Street.
Saturday
2:35 a.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check and transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
5:33 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an overdose on the 1500 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
7:21 a.m. — A 24-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
2:00 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:08 p.m. — Tobacco products were stolen from Dissmore’s IGA.
Sunday
7:32 a.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:51 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
Saturday
2:29 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
11:45 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Sunday
4:14 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:33 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on F Street in Albion.
5:06 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Houghton Street in Palouse.
Saturday
12:55 a.m. — One person was arrested on suspicion of DUI near Little Caesar’s in Pullman.
3:40 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a person in Lacrosse.
10:51 p.m. — One man was arrested for assault following a domestic dispute on West Front Street in Albion.
Sunday
9:11 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on East Fourth Street in Lacrosse