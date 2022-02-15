MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

11:02 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 900 block of North Almon Street.

5:33 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 800 block of South Jefferson Street.

Saturday

3:06 a.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 700 block of West A Street.

Sunday

4:46 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

6:52 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an overdose and transported one person to Gritman Medical Center.

3:23 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Paradise Creek Street.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

11:21 p.m. — A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Northeast Colorado Street.

Saturday

2:35 a.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check and transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

5:33 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an overdose on the 1500 block of Northwest Clifford Street.

7:21 a.m. — A 24-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

2:00 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.

8:08 p.m. — Tobacco products were stolen from Dissmore’s IGA.

Sunday

7:32 a.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

WSU POLICE

Friday

9:51 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

Saturday

2:29 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

11:45 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

Sunday

4:14 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Northeast Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

11:33 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on F Street in Albion.

5:06 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Houghton Street in Palouse.

Saturday

12:55 a.m. — One person was arrested on suspicion of DUI near Little Caesar’s in Pullman.

3:40 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a person in Lacrosse.

10:51 p.m. — One man was arrested for assault following a domestic dispute on West Front Street in Albion.

Sunday

9:11 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on East Fourth Street in Lacrosse

