PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:37 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of North Grand Avenue and West Main Streets.
7:56 a.m. — A 4-year-old child was reported missing on the 2300 block of Northwest Ridge Line Drive. Officers responded and located the child.
12:07 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Southeast South Street.
1:54 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of harassment on the 600 block of Northwest Cleveland Street.
2:39 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive and arrested a 29-year-old man for an existing warrant.
5:34 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 900 block of Northeast B Street.
8:10 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
Saturday
1:09 a.m. — One person was warned for trespassing at a property on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
7:29 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a gas spill on the 200 block of East Main Street.
5:34 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:08 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious man following her on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:23 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of Northwest Nye Street.
11:43 p.m. — Possible assault was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Larry Street.
Sunday
2:44 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Crestview Street.
12:06 p.m. — Officers received a trespassing complaint from the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
2:58 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of Southwest Jones Road.
8:41 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
9:17 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1000 block of Northwest Nye Street.
10:35 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
Monday
1:46 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:57 a.m. — Loose cattle were reported on U.S. Highway 195 near Pullman. The owner was contacted and the cattle were contained.
1:02 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on North Parkway Street in Uniontown.
Saturday
8:53 a.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on North C Street in Albion and arrested a 50-year-old man for suspicion of assault.
6:13 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Wawawai Road near Colton.
9:35 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reportedly driving on the Bill Chipman Trail near Pullman.
Sunday
6:38 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the corner of Wawawai and Steptoe Canyon roads near Uniontown.
10:36 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on North Main Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:14 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Mingles Bar and Grill.
7:02 a.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a porch on the 1400 block of West A Street.
12:49 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow. Police are investigating.
2:29 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 700 block of Homestead Place.
2:32 p.m. — A person on the 1000 block of West A Street was reportedly scammed of $400.
3:13 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported in Moscow.
7:15 p.m. — An unlocked vehicle on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue was reportedly rummaged through but nothing was stolen.
7:17 p.m. — A backpack with various items was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 700 block of Railroad Street.
7:38 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing items at Walmart.
Saturday
12:23 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor possessing alcohol at the Identity apartment complex.
11:57 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.
2:35 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing $100 from a patron at the Hope Center.
6:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
9:15 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance in public and resisting and obstructing officers on the 800 block of Troy Road.
Sunday
2:03 a.m. — A man was reportedly laying in the roadway on the 400 block of North Almon Street. He was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
3:40 a.m. — A 27-year-old man reportedly refused treatment for intoxication at Gritman and was reportedly physical with a staff member. He was issued a trespass notice.
11:04 a.m. — A vehicle tire was reportedly slashed on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
6:40 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
n Thirteen noise complaints were reported Friday through Sunday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:21 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Hall Road near Viola.
Saturday
7:14 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 6 near Harvard.
11:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
Sunday
4:41 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on State Highway 8 near Moscow.
6:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
10:27 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.