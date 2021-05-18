PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

7:37 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of North Grand Avenue and West Main Streets.

7:56 a.m. — A 4-year-old child was reported missing on the 2300 block of Northwest Ridge Line Drive. Officers responded and located the child.

12:07 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Southeast South Street.

1:54 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of harassment on the 600 block of Northwest Cleveland Street.

2:39 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive and arrested a 29-year-old man for an existing warrant.

5:34 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 900 block of Northeast B Street.

8:10 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.

Saturday

1:09 a.m. — One person was warned for trespassing at a property on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

7:29 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a gas spill on the 200 block of East Main Street.

5:34 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.

6:08 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious man following her on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.

7:23 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of Northwest Nye Street.

11:43 p.m. — Possible assault was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Larry Street.

Sunday

2:44 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Crestview Street.

12:06 p.m. — Officers received a trespassing complaint from the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.

2:58 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of Southwest Jones Road.

8:41 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

9:17 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1000 block of Northwest Nye Street.

10:35 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

Monday

1:46 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

7:57 a.m. — Loose cattle were reported on U.S. Highway 195 near Pullman. The owner was contacted and the cattle were contained.

1:02 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on North Parkway Street in Uniontown.

Saturday

8:53 a.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on North C Street in Albion and arrested a 50-year-old man for suspicion of assault.

6:13 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Wawawai Road near Colton.

9:35 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reportedly driving on the Bill Chipman Trail near Pullman.

Sunday

6:38 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the corner of Wawawai and Steptoe Canyon roads near Uniontown.

10:36 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on North Main Street in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

2:14 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Mingles Bar and Grill.

7:02 a.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a porch on the 1400 block of West A Street.

12:49 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow. Police are investigating.

2:29 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 700 block of Homestead Place.

2:32 p.m. — A person on the 1000 block of West A Street was reportedly scammed of $400.

3:13 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported in Moscow.

7:15 p.m. — An unlocked vehicle on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue was reportedly rummaged through but nothing was stolen.

7:17 p.m. — A backpack with various items was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 700 block of Railroad Street.

7:38 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing items at Walmart.

Saturday

12:23 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor possessing alcohol at the Identity apartment complex.

11:57 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.

2:35 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing $100 from a patron at the Hope Center.

6:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.

9:15 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance in public and resisting and obstructing officers on the 800 block of Troy Road.

Sunday

2:03 a.m. — A man was reportedly laying in the roadway on the 400 block of North Almon Street. He was taken to Gritman Medical Center.

3:40 a.m. — A 27-year-old man reportedly refused treatment for intoxication at Gritman and was reportedly physical with a staff member. He was issued a trespass notice.

11:04 a.m. — A vehicle tire was reportedly slashed on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.

6:40 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.

n Thirteen noise complaints were reported Friday through Sunday.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

1:21 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Hall Road near Viola.

Saturday

7:14 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 6 near Harvard.

11:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

Sunday

4:41 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on State Highway 8 near Moscow.

6:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

10:27 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

