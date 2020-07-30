PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:24 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
9:56 a.m. — A baby dove was transported to Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital from Parkwood Boulevard.
12:18 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Dexter Street.
4:29 p.m. — A protection order violation was reported on Derby Street.
Wednesday
2:30 a.m. — A fight was reported in the area of Larry Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:52 p.m. — A woman said she felt harassed by a Spectrum employee on State Route 270.
11:55 p.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported by Palouse River Counseling in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:42 a.m. — A broken vehicle window was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
3:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Baker Street.
4:14 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery on South Blaine and East Third streets after he reportedly grabbed and pulled a man by his shirt and lanyard that was around his neck.
4:52 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed while it was parked at the University of Idaho Menard Law Building on Rayburn Street.
6:17 p.m. — Several large scratches were reported on a vehicle door and a dog was reportedly released from the vehicle at the University of Idaho Teaching Learning Center on University Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:36 a.m. — A woman on the 300 block of Lynn Avenue in Juliaetta was reportedly grabbed from behind and knocked out.
7:46 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Maple Creek Road near Harvard.
7:56 a.m. — A vehicle on State Highway 3 near Bovill was reportedly stolen and later located.
10:06 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of burglary on the 2000 block of Deary Street in Harvard.
11:44 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of Kirby Street in Kendrick.
4:30 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve near Moscow.
6:46 p.m. — Two backpacks and two gasoline cans were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Davis Road near Viola.
7:41 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 3600 block of Moscow Mountain Road near Moscow.