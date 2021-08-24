PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:11 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Lake Street.
11:49 a.m. — Police took a report of a rape in Pullman.
1:38 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suicidal subject on Bleasner Drive and a person was transported to the hospital.
6:40 p.m. — A disorderly subject was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.
7:04 p.m. — A package theft was reported on Lake Street.
Saturday
2:12 a.m. — An alcohol overdose was reported on Providence Court.
1:59 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.
6:32 p.m. — A resident on Golden Hills Drive reported a beer being thrown at their head.
6:35 p.m. — A theft was reported on Brelsford Drive.
Sunday
11:40 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Campus Street.
2:12 p.m. — A rape was reported in Pullman.
5:59 p.m. — A 20-year-oldman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Colorado and B streets.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:05 a.m. — A man and woman were arrested for suspicion of trespassing near grain elevators on Brown Road in Pullman.
Saturday
12:53 a.m. — An unconscious person on Park Street in Colfax was transported to the hospital.
7:37 p.m. — A person was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle following a traffic accident on Almota Road in Colfax.
Sunday
12:59 a.m. — A male was arrested on Colorado Street in Pullman for suspicion of felony assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:18 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on North Main Street.
6:57 a.m — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Elm Street.
9:57 a.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 300 block of Van Buren Street.
11:17 a.m. — Police received a report of unused 9 mm bullet casings in the roadway near the corner of West A Street and Peterson Drive.
1:59 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
4:28 p.m. — A 29-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain insurance near the intersection of Lauder Avenue and Levick Street.
4:36 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
4:39 p.m. — A suspicious person was reportedly looking into vehicles on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
9:10 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 200 block of Samaritan Lane.
10:17 p.m. — A man was reportedly pounding on the front door of a building on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Saturday
12:36 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a person trespassing on the 800 block of Kennedy Street.
1:16 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street.
2:59 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 200 block of South Main Street.
4:19 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of battery on Baker Street.
7:56 a.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for an address on Baker Street.
7:54 a.m. — Theft of a bicycle was reported on the 900 block of North Almon Street.
8:28 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
9 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 900 block of Lauder Avenue.
6:28 p.m. — A fake ID was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.
7:31 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on South Washington Street.
7:56 p.m. — A leaf blower was reportedly stolen from an address on East Second Street.
10:21 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported near the corner of Taylor and Blake avenues.
10:45 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person at an address on West Pullman Road.
Sunday
12:40 a.m. — A false identification was reported at a business on North Main Street.
1:19 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a drug overdose on the 500 block of Idaho Avenue and took one person to Gritman Medical Center.
2:52 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person near the intersection of Linda Lane and Taylor Avenue.
11:23 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
12:10 p.m. — Theft of a bicycle was reported on the 1500 block of Lenter Street.
1:41 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision near the corner of North Main Street and Pintail Lane. Two people were taken to Gritman Medical Center.
2:25 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 2000 block of Sunnyside Avenue.
3:37 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a person on South Jackson Street.
4:07 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 500 block of East Morton Street.
4:15 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of Spotswood Street.
5:42 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1100 block of West A Street.
6:36 p.m. — A man was reportedly making threats on the 1500 block of North Polk Street.
7:11 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a woman near the intersection of Julie and Rodeo drives.
7:51 p.m. — Police received a report of battery on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
8:18 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
10:37 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:48 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 400 block of Washington Street in Deary.
5:08 a.m. — A negligent discharge of a firearm was reported on the 2900 block of East Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
7:58 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the corner of Wallen and Brood roads in Moscow.
8 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on Davis Road in Kendrick.
11:57 a.m. — An illegal burn was reported on Moose Creek Road in Bovill.
2:20 p.m. — A possible structure fire was reported at a grain elevator on the corner of Trestle Road and U.S. Highway 95 near Viola. Deputies responded and determined it was dust.
3:27 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 700 block of Spruce Street in Potlatch.
5:21 p.m. — Battery was reported on the 200 block of East A Street in Kendrick.
5:25 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of East Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
7:07 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported on the 2800 block of Clyde Road in Moscow
11:02 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man for suspicion of DUI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia near the corner of North Hayes and East F streets in Moscow.
Saturday
7:38 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 400 block of Washington Street in Deary.
Sunday
4:28 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 400 block of Washington Street in Deary.
2:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a medical emergency on the 1000 block of Serenity Lane in Viola.
3:46 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road in Moscow.
6:35 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
n Ten vehicle prowls and six noise complaints were reported Friday and over the weekend.