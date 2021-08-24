PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:11 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Lake Street.

11:49 a.m. — Police took a report of a rape in Pullman.

1:38 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suicidal subject on Bleasner Drive and a person was transported to the hospital.

6:40 p.m. — A disorderly subject was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.

7:04 p.m. — A package theft was reported on Lake Street.

Saturday

2:12 a.m. — An alcohol overdose was reported on Providence Court.

1:59 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.

6:32 p.m. — A resident on Golden Hills Drive reported a beer being thrown at their head.

6:35 p.m. — A theft was reported on Brelsford Drive.

Sunday

11:40 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Campus Street.

2:12 p.m. — A rape was reported in Pullman.

5:59 p.m. — A 20-year-oldman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Colorado and B streets.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

8:05 a.m. — A man and woman were arrested for suspicion of trespassing near grain elevators on Brown Road in Pullman.

Saturday

12:53 a.m. — An unconscious person on Park Street in Colfax was transported to the hospital.

7:37 p.m. — A person was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle following a traffic accident on Almota Road in Colfax.

Sunday

12:59 a.m. — A male was arrested on Colorado Street in Pullman for suspicion of felony assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

1:18 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on North Main Street.

6:57 a.m — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Elm Street.

9:57 a.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 300 block of Van Buren Street.

11:17 a.m. — Police received a report of unused 9 mm bullet casings in the roadway near the corner of West A Street and Peterson Drive.

1:59 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.

4:28 p.m. — A 29-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain insurance near the intersection of Lauder Avenue and Levick Street.

4:36 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.

4:39 p.m. — A suspicious person was reportedly looking into vehicles on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.

9:10 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 200 block of Samaritan Lane.

10:17 p.m. — A man was reportedly pounding on the front door of a building on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

Saturday

12:36 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a person trespassing on the 800 block of Kennedy Street.

1:16 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street.

2:59 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 200 block of South Main Street.

4:19 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of battery on Baker Street.

7:56 a.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for an address on Baker Street.

7:54 a.m. — Theft of a bicycle was reported on the 900 block of North Almon Street.

8:28 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.

9 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 900 block of Lauder Avenue.

6:28 p.m. — A fake ID was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.

7:31 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on South Washington Street.

7:56 p.m. — A leaf blower was reportedly stolen from an address on East Second Street.

10:21 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported near the corner of Taylor and Blake avenues.

10:45 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person at an address on West Pullman Road.

Sunday

12:40 a.m. — A false identification was reported at a business on North Main Street.

1:19 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a drug overdose on the 500 block of Idaho Avenue and took one person to Gritman Medical Center.

2:52 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person near the intersection of Linda Lane and Taylor Avenue.

11:23 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.

12:10 p.m. — Theft of a bicycle was reported on the 1500 block of Lenter Street.

1:41 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision near the corner of North Main Street and Pintail Lane. Two people were taken to Gritman Medical Center.

2:25 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 2000 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

3:37 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a person on South Jackson Street.

4:07 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 500 block of East Morton Street.

4:15 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of Spotswood Street.

5:42 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1100 block of West A Street.

6:36 p.m. — A man was reportedly making threats on the 1500 block of North Polk Street.

7:11 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a woman near the intersection of Julie and Rodeo drives.

7:51 p.m. — Police received a report of battery on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

8:18 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.

10:37 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

4:48 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 400 block of Washington Street in Deary.

5:08 a.m. — A negligent discharge of a firearm was reported on the 2900 block of East Palouse River Drive in Moscow.

7:58 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the corner of Wallen and Brood roads in Moscow.

8 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on Davis Road in Kendrick.

11:57 a.m. — An illegal burn was reported on Moose Creek Road in Bovill.

2:20 p.m. — A possible structure fire was reported at a grain elevator on the corner of Trestle Road and U.S. Highway 95 near Viola. Deputies responded and determined it was dust.

3:27 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 700 block of Spruce Street in Potlatch.

5:21 p.m. — Battery was reported on the 200 block of East A Street in Kendrick.

5:25 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of East Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.

7:07 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported on the 2800 block of Clyde Road in Moscow

11:02 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man for suspicion of DUI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia near the corner of North Hayes and East F streets in Moscow.

Saturday

7:38 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 400 block of Washington Street in Deary.

Sunday

4:28 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 400 block of Washington Street in Deary.

2:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a medical emergency on the 1000 block of Serenity Lane in Viola.

3:46 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road in Moscow.

6:35 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

n Ten vehicle prowls and six noise complaints were reported Friday and over the weekend.

