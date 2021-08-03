MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:50 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on West Pullman Road and Warbonnet Drive.
11:46 a.m. — A 58-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI, possession of an open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Deakin Avenue.
12:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at McDonald’s on Troy Road.
1:21 p.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken out on the 2100 block of South Main Street.
2:50 p.m. — A person on the 200 block of South Lieuallen Street reported their debit card was fraudulently used.
8:41 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Sigma Chi fraternity on Nez Perce Drive.
Saturday
1:27 a.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Main Street and Rodeo Drive.
2:35 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of Kenneth Street.
11:25 a.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
1 p.m. — A bat was reportedly sleeping on a lamp in an apartment on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
1:08 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Humane Society of the Palouse.
1:10 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Stinker Store.
4:41 p.m. — A male suspect reportedly entered the fenced-off Idaho Inn and pulled a fire alarm before leaving the scene.
6:14 p.m. — A person was taken to Gritman Medical Center from the University of Idaho Golf Course for a medical reason.
7:45 p.m. — Avista Utilities put out a power pole fire on Willow View Place and West Palouse River Drive.
10:32 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Farm Road.
Sunday
1:42 a.m. — A juvenile female reportedly ran away from the 600 block of White Place.
1:56 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI on Styner Avenue and Hawthorne Drive.
8:46 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested on two warrants on the 1000 block of South Harrison Street.
4:20 p.m. — A 25-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an invalid license on Brent Drive and North Main Street.
5:31 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Dutch Bros.
8:51 p.m. — A 49-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of trespassing and resisting/obstructing officers at Studio One hotel.
11:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 200 block of North Washington Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:46 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Marshall Road near Viola.
7:04 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road on the 2900 block of East Palouse River Drive near Moscow.
Saturday
2:38 p.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 1000 block of Forest Lane near Princeton.
7:41 p.m. — A 45-year-old man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving on U.S. Highway 95 and Estes Road near Moscow.
8:55 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Highway 95 and Estes Road near Moscow.
9:06 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on the 1100 block of Gold Creek Road near Potlatch.
9:14 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1000 block of Fiddler’s Ridge Loop near Potlatch.
Sunday
1:47 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on the 4300 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.
3:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1700 block of State Highway 3 near Kendrick.
11:03 p.m. — A 58-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and an open container of alcohol on North Main and North Jackson streets in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:50 a.m. — A stop sign was reported missing from the intersection of South and Spring streets.
8:12 p.m. — A stolen vehicle was located on Bleasner Drive.
Saturday
7:36 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Brandi Way.
12:44 p.m. — A domestic dispute in a vehicle was reported on Church and Main streets.
12:50 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a man reportedly screaming on Nye Street.
11:16 p.m. — A 24-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Merman Drive and Valley Road.
Sunday
10:29 a.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment on True Street.
3:31 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Klemgard Avenue.
5:18 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
6:15 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief on Fisk Street.
11:48 p.m. — Police checked on a man who claimed he was shot by a gun, but they could not find a gunshot wound. He asked to be transported to the hospital from South Grand Avenue.
Monday
12:11 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of chest pain on Maiden Lane.
12:39 a.m. — EMS and coroner responded to a death on Lower Drive. The death did not appear suspicious.