MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:49 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 100 block of North Almon Street.
1:18 p.m. — A theft was reported at WinCo.
2:42 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of an unconscious individual on the 700 block of Elm Street.
4:03 p.m. — A woman reported her son was being harassed by another fraternity member on Deakin Avenue.
10:19 p.m. — Sonic Drive-In reported an individual kept entering the restaurant and harassing employees.
Saturday
7:36 a.m. — A dog reportedly bit a male on Lemhi Drive.
11:20 a.m. — A dog reportedly bit an individual on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
9:45 p.m. — A woman on A Street reported two males threw eggs at her car.
Sunday
2:09 a.m. — A male reported someone threw bottles at his truck and shattered the window on North Main Street.
8:12 a.m. — Police heard a cold report of a kidnapping and sexual assault that occurred in 2014.
10:45 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of South Almon Street.
3:26 p.m. — A man was reported yelling obscenities at a person at Idaho Inn.
4:16 p.m. — Graffiti was found at Berman Creekside Park.
8:38 p.m. — EMS responded to an overdose on C Street. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
9:55 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported at the Wallace Complex. One patient was transported to the hospital.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:49 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at the Latah County Jail for violating his probation.
12:54 p.m. — A medical problem was reported on Highway 6 in Princeton.
Saturday
3:54 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Oak Street in Genesee.
12:55 p.m. — A fire was reported on Highway 6 in Harvard.
10:35 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on Morris Road in Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:08 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Southeast Latah Street.
10:23 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of trespassing on the 1900 block of Northwest Arcadia Drive.
11:37 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a damaged vehicle on the 100 block of Southwest State Street.
4:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious man on the 800 block of Southeast South Street.
7:37 p.m. — Officers contacted a business on the 5900 block of Pullman Airport Road in response to a report of a disorderly customer.
9:32 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
Saturday
12:42 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a damaged vehicle on the 1200 block of Northeast Williams Drive.
3:58 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary on the 600 block of Northeast Maple Street.
8:53 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an injury accident on Southeast Paradise Street and Southeast High Street.
9:21 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of property damage on the 1200 block of Northeast Williams Drive.
4:56 p.m. — An officer responded to an alleged assault on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
9:40 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
Sunday
2:41 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.
3:40 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a burglary on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.
8:23 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the Northwest Davis Way and Northwest Old Wawawai Road.
4:22 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Northwest Deane Street.
10:43 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Southwest Golden Hills Drive.
11:22 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a hit and run accident on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
WSU POLICE
Friday
11:52 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Southeast Washington Street.
Saturday
2:52 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of an alleged assault on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
8:36 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
8:49 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
10:32 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
7:30 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a hit and run accident on Southeast Waller Way and Southeast Stadium Way.
11:15 p.m. — Police contacted a minor allegedly in possession of alcohol on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
Sunday
2:29 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
3:05 a.m. — Police contacted two minors allegedly in possession of alcohol on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
11:00 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of an alleged assault on the 1900 block of Northeast Valley Road.
11:10 p.m. — Police contacted three individuals for alleged possession of marijuana on the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
Monday
3:26 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of graffiti on the 1400 block of East College Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:36 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Brayton Road.
Saturday
11:36 a.m. — An alleged domestic dispute was reported on North Howard Street in Tekoa.
12:00 p.m. — An individual was contacted for having a heat stroke in Tekoa.
7:05 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on Colfax Airport Road in Colfax.
7:33 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a person stranded on the Garfield County side of the Snake River near Granite Point.
8:29 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a burglary on the 100 block of Bible Road in Albion.
Sunday
1:11 a.m. — An unruly intoxicated person was reported on the 400 block of West Washington Street in Farmington.
6:32 p.m. — An alleged domestic dispute was reported on Scenicview Drive in Colfax.