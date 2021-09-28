MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

8:49 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 100 block of North Almon Street.

1:18 p.m. — A theft was reported at WinCo.

2:42 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of an unconscious individual on the 700 block of Elm Street.

4:03 p.m. — A woman reported her son was being harassed by another fraternity member on Deakin Avenue.

10:19 p.m. — Sonic Drive-In reported an individual kept entering the restaurant and harassing employees.

Saturday

7:36 a.m. — A dog reportedly bit a male on Lemhi Drive.

11:20 a.m. — A dog reportedly bit an individual on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

9:45 p.m. — A woman on A Street reported two males threw eggs at her car.

Sunday

2:09 a.m. — A male reported someone threw bottles at his truck and shattered the window on North Main Street.

8:12 a.m. — Police heard a cold report of a kidnapping and sexual assault that occurred in 2014.

10:45 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of South Almon Street.

3:26 p.m. — A man was reported yelling obscenities at a person at Idaho Inn.

4:16 p.m. — Graffiti was found at Berman Creekside Park.

8:38 p.m. — EMS responded to an overdose on C Street. Nobody was transported to the hospital.

9:55 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported at the Wallace Complex. One patient was transported to the hospital.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

10:49 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at the Latah County Jail for violating his probation.

12:54 p.m. — A medical problem was reported on Highway 6 in Princeton.

Saturday

3:54 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Oak Street in Genesee.

12:55 p.m. — A fire was reported on Highway 6 in Harvard.

10:35 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on Morris Road in Princeton.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:08 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Southeast Latah Street.

10:23 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of trespassing on the 1900 block of Northwest Arcadia Drive.

11:37 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a damaged vehicle on the 100 block of Southwest State Street.

4:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious man on the 800 block of Southeast South Street.

7:37 p.m. — Officers contacted a business on the 5900 block of Pullman Airport Road in response to a report of a disorderly customer.

9:32 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

Saturday

12:42 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a damaged vehicle on the 1200 block of Northeast Williams Drive.

3:58 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary on the 600 block of Northeast Maple Street.

8:53 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an injury accident on Southeast Paradise Street and Southeast High Street.

9:21 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of property damage on the 1200 block of Northeast Williams Drive.

4:56 p.m. — An officer responded to an alleged assault on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

9:40 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

Sunday

2:41 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.

3:40 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a burglary on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.

8:23 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the Northwest Davis Way and Northwest Old Wawawai Road.

4:22 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Northwest Deane Street.

10:43 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Southwest Golden Hills Drive.

11:22 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a hit and run accident on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

WSU POLICE

Friday

11:52 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Southeast Washington Street.

Saturday

2:52 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of an alleged assault on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

8:36 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

8:49 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

10:32 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

7:30 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a hit and run accident on Southeast Waller Way and Southeast Stadium Way.

11:15 p.m. — Police contacted a minor allegedly in possession of alcohol on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.

Sunday

2:29 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

3:05 a.m. — Police contacted two minors allegedly in possession of alcohol on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

11:00 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of an alleged assault on the 1900 block of Northeast Valley Road.

11:10 p.m. — Police contacted three individuals for alleged possession of marijuana on the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

Monday

3:26 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of graffiti on the 1400 block of East College Mall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

1:36 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Brayton Road.

Saturday

11:36 a.m. — An alleged domestic dispute was reported on North Howard Street in Tekoa.

12:00 p.m. — An individual was contacted for having a heat stroke in Tekoa.

7:05 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on Colfax Airport Road in Colfax.

7:33 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a person stranded on the Garfield County side of the Snake River near Granite Point.

8:29 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a burglary on the 100 block of Bible Road in Albion.

Sunday

1:11 a.m. — An unruly intoxicated person was reported on the 400 block of West Washington Street in Farmington.

6:32 p.m. — An alleged domestic dispute was reported on Scenicview Drive in Colfax.

