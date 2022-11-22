PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:31 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 900 block of B Street.
10:20 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 600 block of Kamiaken Street.
10:47 a.m. — Two people were reported trespassing on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
12:56 p.m. — A 61-year-old man was arrested under suspicion for violating a court order on the 600 block of Fisk Street.
2:48 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Bleasner Drive.
6:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street.
Six reports of suspicious activity were made Friday.
Saturday
6:30 a.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth degree assault and harassment on the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
10:40 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Clifford Street
12:22 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3200 block of North Airport Complex.
1:20 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for alleged third degree theft on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
1:40 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 900 block of Colorado Street.
2:23 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 1300 block of Haven Circuit. The patient was transported to the hospital.
4:02 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a crash with unknown injuries on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.
Five reports of suspicious activity were made Saturday.
Two noise complaints were reported on Saturday.
Two vehicle prowls were reported on Saturday.
Sunday
8:57 a.m. — A third party reported an assault on the 900 block of Colorado Street. An investigation is ongoing.
1:14 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on the 1100 block of Stadium Way.
3:39 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
8:10 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 200 block of North Street.
Officers, EMS and the coroner responded to an unconscious person overnight.
Six reports of suspicious activity were made Sunday.
Officers performed two welfare checks Sunday.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
4:47 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Terrell Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:35 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Henkel Street in Tekoa.
4:02 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on McCoy Street in Oakesdale.
Saturday
11:06 a.m. — Officers arrested a man for alleged second degree driving with license suspended on U.S. Highway 195 in Pullman.
8:22 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
Sunday
9:15 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Steptoe Canyon Road in Colton
5:11 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle vs. deer crash was reported on state route 23 in Lamont.
10:45 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Sunshine Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
3:21 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported in the Walmart parking lot.
4:51 p.m. — A dispute was reported in an apartment on the 1800 block of White Avenue.
5:05 p.m. — A female at Gritman Medical Center reported being abused.
7:14 p.m. — Police heard a report of someone pounding on a female’s door on Cleveland Street claiming they are an officer of the court.
8:14 p.m. — A woman reportedly lying on the road on Hathaway Street was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
Saturday
1:28 p.m. — Goodwill reported a donated makeup bag with drugs inside.
4:22 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 700 block of East Sixth Street.
9:01 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on the 400 block of West Third Street.
9:27 p.m. — Two females were reportedly fighting at Corner Club.
Sunday
1:59 p.m. — Prescription medication was reportedly stolen from Rosauers.
4:21 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Palouse Mall.
6:49 p.m. — Several males were reportedly beating a vehicle with a baseball bat at The Grove.
10:51 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of someone walking and falling on Third and Van Buren streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
6:37 p.m. — A battery was reported on Genesee Juliaetta Road.
7:31 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
Sunday
3:37 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported at Potlatch High School.