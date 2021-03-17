MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:03 a.m. — A man reportedly made concerning statements via Facebook messages to Moscow Medical.
8:41 a.m. — A dead rabbit was reported on Joseph Street and Shelby Lane.
11:28 a.m. — A woman reportedly hit a man in the South Jackson Street parking lot.
11:55 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
1:41 p.m. — A boy reportedly destroyed a window screen on an apartment on the 1300 block of East Fifth Street.
6:13 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 500 block of South Jackson Street.
7:53 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Logan streets.
10:13 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of simple battery after allegedly punching a man on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:06 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on D Street.
11:57 a.m. — Police responded to an ongoing issue with theft of services on Duncan Lane.
1:41 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Valley Road.
4:04 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person harassing others on the 400 block of East Main Street.
4:30 p.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Summer Fallow Lane.
9:44 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man on the sidewalk on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
10:49 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:24 p.m. — Suspicious trailers were reportedly parked on A Street in Rosalia.