MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:02 a.m. — A sign was ripped down from the restroom at Friendship Square.
12:11 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Sunset Mart.
12:25 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hayes and B streets. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
12:31 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:33 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Old River Road in Harvard.
5:47 p.m. — Property damage was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
12:28 p.m. — Police, fire and the coroner responded to a death on Turner Drive. It is suspected to be caused by an overdose. It is still under investigation.
3:45 p.m. — Clothes were reported stolen from a laundry on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
4:22 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Main and Kamiaken streets.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:58 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Old Moscow Road in Pullman.
