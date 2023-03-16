PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:53 a.m. — Officers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on the 2300 block of Grand Avenue.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:53 a.m. — Officers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on the 2300 block of Grand Avenue.
8:55 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 200 block of Main Street.
10:41 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 900 block of Providence Court.
Police responded to two domestic disputes in Pullman Tuesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:31 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Fountain Street in Colton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
3:50 p.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old male for suspicion of DUI and possession of marijuana after he reportedly struck a guardrail on U.S. Highway 95 near Steakhouse Hill.
6:33 p.m. — Big 5 Sporting Goods reported a theft from the night before.
Wednesday
4:37 a.m. — A disorderly male was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:51 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Hazeltine Road near Viola.
