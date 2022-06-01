MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:45 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 500 block of University Avenue.
10:25 a.m. — Police heard a third-party report of an assault on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
11 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 500 block of South Almon Street.
10:49 a.m. — A controlled substance was reported at Big Smoke.
Saturday
3:48 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
4:50 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Fairfield Inn.
10:05 a.m. — A resident on the 200 block of Southview Avenue reported being attacked by a dog.
12:15 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of North Lieuallen Street.
12:35 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Big Smoke.
12:44 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 600 block of Moore Street.
5:55 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of North Lieuallen Street.
Sunday
4:01 p.m. — A house was vandalized on the 1900 block of East F Street.
4:29 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
7:29 p.m. — Police heard a report of a woman wandering around and asking people for rides at the Mobil station on Troy Road.
7:49 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 200 block of Troy Road.
Monday
1:15 a.m. — Verbal harassment was reported on the 300 block of West C Street.
12:21 p.m. — Police heard a report that a person tried to steal $80 worth of items from Rosauers.
6:53 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:18 a.m. — A domestic battery was reported on the 400 block of Spruce Street in Bovill.
5:52 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Neyens Road in Genesee.
Saturday
6:55 a.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported on Cedar Street in Bovill.
5:05 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.
7:33 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Foothill Road in Moscow.
9:40 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 8 in Moscow.
Monday
10:38 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Mountain Home Road in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:00 a.m. — An employee reported a break-in at the Conoco gas station on East Main Street.
2:44 p.m. — A death threat was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
4:21 P.M. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Southeast Earthtone Court.
6:23 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of Northwest Sunset Drive.
7:49 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a rape on the 300 block of Southwest State Street.
Saturday
1:24 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2100 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
6:44 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Deane Street.
8:00 a.m. — Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Southeast Bishop Boulevard involving a flipped trailer.
12:25 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Deane Street.
2:02 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 1400 block of Northwest Hall Drive.
6:55 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Hall Drive.
8:50 p.m. — Officers arrested a 26-year-old woman for suspicion of assault on the 700 block of Northeast Reaney Way.
11:57 p.m. — Gas was stolen from a vehicle on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
Sunday
4:52 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of Southeast Jordan Road.
8:04 a.m. — A U-Haul crashed into a house on the 500 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
2:09 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 1600 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.
9:19 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 800 block of North Grand Avenue.
Monday
9:15 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 900 block of Southwest Fountain Street.
7:30 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Northwest True Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
6:17 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 1600 block of Northeast Wilson Mall.
Saturday
10:45 p.m. — One person was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:50 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Orville Boyd Road in Pullman.
6:53 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for South Josephine Avenue in Rosalia.
Saturday
8:51 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
11:40 p.m. — A deputy provided a welfare check at a rest area in Tekoa.
11:55 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
Sunday
6:07 a.m. — An attended death was reported on South Bryant Boulevard in St. John.
Monday
11:07 a.m. — Litter was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
3:38 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Throop Street in Steptoe.
3:48 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Mac Hatley Road in Pullman.