LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Nov. 13
Johanna Erickson, 24, and Kenneth Weaver, 25, both of Pullman
Monday
Jennifer Ford, 36, and Nick Swanson, 42, both of Moscow
Alan Kump, 70, and Kathleen Old, 65, both of Moscow
Timothy Daman, 28, and Kylie Schrader, 26, both of De Smet, Idaho
Wednesday
Joshua Rowley and McKenzie Kapp, both 22 of Pullman
Sentencings
Wednesday
Vicki Berk, 66, of Othello, Wash., was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, was ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and court costs, and her driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Shawn Kinzer, 41, of Potlatch, was convicted of exhibition of a deadly weapon and sentenced to one year of probation, three days in jail and was ordered to pay $357.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
Marvin Mead, 22, of Viola, was convicted of petit theft. He was sentenced to six months of probation and was ordered to pay $157.50 in fines, fees and court costs and $300 in restitution.
Thursday
Bryce Davis, 18, of Moscow, was convicted of malicious injury to property and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was sentenced to two years of probation, 11 fixed days in jail and was ordered to pay $1,320.34 in restitution.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:03 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Henley Street.
9:39 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of theft on the 900 block of East Main Street.
10:16 a.m. — A possible controlled substance problem was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
11:16 a.m. — Property damage was reported near the intersection of North Grand Avenue and North-west Larry Street.
12:20 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Deane Street.
1:16 p.m. — A breathalyzer camera was reportedly stolen out of a vehicle on the corner of North Grand Avenue and Northeast Terre View Drive.
11:14 p.m. — Violations of state health and safety orders were reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:24 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving without a valid license near the intersection of West Walla Walla Highway and State Route 195 near Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3:56 p.m. — A 41-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of two counts of petit theft and a 28-year-old man was cited for suspicion of one count of petit theft at Walmart.
4:30 p.m. — BBs were reportedly shot through two windows of an apartment unit on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
9 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:53 p.m. — A 62-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI on South Main and East Fourth streets in Troy.