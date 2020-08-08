WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Thursday
John Baker, 50, and Sandra Church, 46, both of Rosalia
Tuesday
Sydne Weerts, 35, and Robert Halberg, 37, both of Colfax
Jeffrey Burletson, 33, and Kelcey Gerking, 24, both of Colfax
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Darrick Blood, 23, and Megan Rich, 26, both of Potlatch
Tuesday
Philip Burkgart and Brianna Ballantyne, both 25, of Potlatch
Wednesday
Jacob Keating, 22, and Gray Kinsey, 20, both of Moscow
Chase Fluhart, 29, and Heather Wilson, 26, both of Moscow
Andrew Swanson, 25, and Alexandra Begley, 22, both of Vancouver, Wash.
Divorces
Thursday
David Schroedle and Samantha Schroedle
Daniel MacPherson and Stephanie MacPherson
Christina Handy and Robert Handy
Sentencings
July 29
Tyler Roberts, 30, of Moscow, was convicted of domestic battery and malicious injury to property. He was sentenced to two years probation, 10 days in jail, fined $387.50 and was ordered to pay $2,562.07 in restitution.
Jamie Dvorak, 58, of Garfield, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
July 30
Garrett Martin, 29, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, six days in jail, fined $602.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 180 days.
Wednesday
Brandon Carpenter, 43, of Potlatch, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, one day in jail for which he already served, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:03 a.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on the 500 block of East Main Street.
9:40 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
12:25 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1100 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
12:38 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
4:47 p.m. — Officers received a trespassing complaint for the 1000 block of Northeast D Street.
6:27 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
11:53 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Troy Mall.
12:18 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
9:02 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:20 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision involving a deer was reported on State Route 27 near Palouse.
2:33 p.m. — Two juveniles were reportedly shoplifting on the 600 block of North Main Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
1:59 a.m. — Smoldering embers were reported in the bark landscape outside La Casa Lopez on South Main Street. There was no damage.
11:26 a.m. — Three fraudulent checks totaling $24,500 were reportedly written to Moscow Family Medicine on South Main Street.
1:17 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart on West Pullman Road.
3:03 p.m. — A false identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
3:29 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on South Main Street and Sweet Avenue.
4:38 p.m. — An individual reportedly wanted to speak with an officer regarding dogs defecating on the lawn on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
10:44 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of domestic assault on the 200 block of East Seventh Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:24 p.m. — A dog reportedly bit a mail carrier on the 1100 block of Chaney Road near Viola.
5:38 p.m. — A four-wheeler was reportedly stolen on the 100 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
6:13 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Auslam Road near Troy.
7:49 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 4600 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
10:03 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of reckless driving after reportedly traveling 71 mph in a 25 mph zone on South Main Street near Lauder Avenue in Moscow.