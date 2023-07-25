PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:01 a.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 1300 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence on the 100 block of Stadium Way overnight.
A 25-year-old woman was arrested for alleged first-degree criminal trespassing on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
Saturday
11:07 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a domestic dispute on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
2 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Dilke Street.
11:11 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.
Sunday
3:46 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a man growling at people like a dog on the 700 block of South Street.
10:58 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was made on the 800 block of Finch Way.
A 23-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief on the 1400 block of Merman Drive overnight.
WSU POLICE
Friday
7 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of College Mall.
Saturday
3:33 p.m. — An injury one-vehicle crash was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
8:28 p.m. — A one-vehicle injury collision was reported on the 1400 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
1:36 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Granite Road in Colfax.
Sunday
7:21 a.m. — A man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Cashup Flat Road in St. John.
1:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to a fight between residents on Madison Street in Tekoa.
2:46 p.m. — A two motorcycle injury crash was reported on Hume Road in Oakesdale.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:59 p.m. — A noninjury hit-and-run crash was reported on Jackson and Third streets.
7:30 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
9:17 p.m. — A female was arrested following a domestic dispute report at Taco Bell.
Saturday
12:01 a.m. — An intoxicated male was transported to Gritman Medical Center after being stuck in an elevator on Campus Drive.
1:59 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Third and Jackson streets.
9:12 a.m. — It appeared someone tried to light a fire under playground equipment at Lions Park on Blaine Street.
11:57 a.m. — A noninjury car crash was reported at Stinker Station.
1:28 p.m. — A male reportedly received a bloody nose after he and his friend were making baking soda vinegar explosives on the 900 block of Johnson Street.
2:41 p.m. — A residential break-in was reported on the 2400 block of Itani Drive.
11:38 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Troy Road.
Sunday
3:44 a.m. — Police arrested a male following a reported sex offense in Moscow.
11:17 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Real Life Church.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:54 p.m. — An assault was reported on Michael Drive in Troy.
7:23 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Idaho Highway 8.
Saturday
12:36 a.m. — A DUI was reported at Bearable Dentistry in Moscow.
Sunday
3:49 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 3000 block of Deary Street in Harvard.