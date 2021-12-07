MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:17 a.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on Palouse River Drive.
8:14 a.m. — Police responded to vandalism in the bathrooms at Jim Lyle Rotary Park.
10:23 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a male threatening staff at Moscow City Hall.
4:54 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of West Third Street.
8:46 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of East E Street.
Saturday
1:28 p.m. — A resident on the 400 block of Spotswood Street said someone keyed all of their cars.
9:59 p.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old Moscow man for suspicion of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
Sunday
12:23 a.m. — Police responded to a fight between two males on the 400 block of East Eighth Street. One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center. No charges were filed as neither person cooperated with the investigation.
9:34 a.m. — A male was arrested following a report that a vehicle was taken with permission on the 1300 block of Linda Lane.
10:43 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a physical domestic dispute at The Grove.
4:27 p.m. — Police responded to a third-party report of a sexual assault at the University of Idaho.
5:38 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male yelling at customers at Varsity Diner but could not locate him.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:35 a.m. — A theft was reported on Robinson Park Road in Moscow.
3:31 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Moscow woman on a warrant at the Latah County Courthouse.
4:29 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Farmington woman on a warrant at the Latah County Courthouse.
Saturday
10:24 a.m. — A collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
Sunday
11:48 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
7:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Big Bear Ridge Road in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:16 a.m. — A weapons offense was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
1:50 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Northeast North Fairway Road and Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:38 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
Saturday
1:00 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license on South Grand Avenue and Southeast Rocky Way Drive.
1:03 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:59 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Northeast Valley Road.
7:08 p.m. — Officers responded to a theft in progress at Walmart.
8:42 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
10:11 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 600 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
Sunday
4:42 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a traffic accident with injuries on Southeast Klemgard Avenue and Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
5:11 p.m. — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for second-degree theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
6:00 p.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 1000 block of Northwest Ritchie Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
2:07 p.m. — An officer contacted a person about using marijuana on the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
11:16 p.m. — Police arrested an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old on alleged minor in possession charges on Northeast Cougar Way.
Sunday
12:50 a.m. — An officer warned a minor for possessing alcohol on Northeast Campus Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:56 a.m. — Two men and one woman were arrested for an alleged controlled substance problem on North Main Street in Colfax.
4:25 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Storment Road in Endicott.
Friday
11:55 a.m. — Emergency personnel transported a gunshot victim to the hospital from the 5200 block of Cache Creek Road in Rosalia.
Saturday
7:17 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman from Moscow was arrested for driving under the influence on Estes Road in Palouse.
Sunday
12:57 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle rollover on Pullman Airport Road.
6:28 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on West Front Street in Albion.