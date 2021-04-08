MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:31 p.m. — A woman at the University of Idaho Theophilus Tower was reportedly scammed of more than $650.
1:31 p.m. — A pair of shoes was reportedly stolen from the girls locker room at Moscow High School.
3:30 p.m. — A male was reportedly throwing items at vehicles on East Palouse River Drive and South Main Street. Officers were unable to locate the person.
4:41 p.m. — Two packages were reportedly stolen from the 300 block of North Asbury Street.
8:25 p.m. — A woman on South Jackson and West Third streets was reportedly scammed of $540.90.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:40 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 600 block of Pavel Court in Moscow.
9:52 a.m. — A fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Onaway Road near Potlatch.
11:22 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 3200 block of West Twin Road near Moscow.
1:19 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 1100 block of Orchard Loop Road near Troy.
1:58 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 1000 block of Vale Road in Harvard.
10:54 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:08 a.m. — An injured fox was reported on the 300 block of West Main Street.
10:37 a.m. — Police issued a warning for an accumulation of trash and furniture outside a residence on A Street.
10:41 a.m. — Police responded to a report of litter and trash on Colorado Street.
1:31 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:54 a.m. — A deputy performed a welfare check on Lake Street in Tekoa but the patient did not need transport to the hospital.
8:27 a.m. — A deputy responded to a possible domestic dispute on Oak Street in St. John.