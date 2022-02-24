MOSCOWPOLICE
Tuesday
1:03 a.m. — Harassment was reported at the Nom Nom gas station on Main Street.
6:51 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2300 block of Moser Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:23 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Deer Road in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:01 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Northwest Olsen Street.
11:28 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
4:35 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Chinook Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:21 p.m. — An assault was reported at the Tekoa Care Center on North Madison Street in Tekoa.