PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5:25 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Crestview Street.
3:56 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of breathing problems on High Street. The subject refused assistance.
8:45 p.m. — A disorderly subject was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
9:38 p.m. — Police heard a report of a theft in progress on Nye Street but were unable to locate anyone.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:22 a.m. — Deputies contacted a person possibly having a mental health crisis in Whitman Avenue.
1:38 p.m. — Batteries were reported stolen on Dewey Road in Lamont.
3:22 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested in Farmington on two misdemeanor warrants.
5:10 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person urinating on someone’s property on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
11:07 a.m. — Three firearms were reportedly stolen in Nez Perce County and were possibly pawned at Moscow Pawn.
11:35 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.
11:36 a.m. — A dead raccoon was reported in the roadway near the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center.
12:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Second and South Washington streets.
12:13 p.m. — A person on the 300 block of South Van Buren Street was reportedly scammed of $5,000.
12:26 p.m. — A court order violation was reported on the 500 block of South Adams Street.
4:08 p.m. — A male was reportedly causing a disturbance by yelling at or near Panhandle Cone and Coffee.
8:24 p.m. — A female asked police for an escort to her vehicle outside Staples after a male she allegedly went on a date with showed up at her work. Police contacted the male and he left the scene.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:40 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1300 block of Cedar Ridge Road near Kendrick.
4:48 p.m. — A theft was reported at White Pine Foods in Deary.