PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:35 a.m. — Vagrancy was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Fairmount Road.

9:12 a.m. — Two men were reportedly yelling at each other on the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.

9:29 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of malicious mischief on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

12:01 p.m. — A person was reportedly making threats on the 300 block of Northwest Larry Street.

8:30 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

Wednesday

4:42 a.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 1900 block of Northwest Canyon View Road.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

4:41 p.m. — Four people were warned for skateboarding on campus near the intersection of Southeast Stadium Way and East College Mall.

8:51 p.m. — A juvenile was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license near the corner of Northeast Stadium Way and Orchard Drive.

Wednesday

5:59 a.m. — Vagrancy was reported at an address on Northeast Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:13 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on O’Donnell Road in Pullman.

11:06 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Airport Road in Colfax.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

10:41 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.

11:22 a.m. — University of Idaho Security reportedly discovered an open UI trailer in the Kibbie Dome parking lot. Nothing was reportedly stolen or damaged.

12:44 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2300 block of White Avenue.

3:06 p.m. — A 41-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were cited for suspicion of attempted theft at Walmart.

4:03 p.m. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested on two warrants on the 800 block of West C Street.

10:05 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

1:50 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Lewis Road near Moscow.

6 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Moscow.

