PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:37 a.m. — An officer responded to the report of a group of 40 people in the roadway. It was determined to be sorority members taking a picture.
1:36 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Northwood Drive.
3:22 p.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a two-vehicle accident on Terre View Drive and State Route 270.
4 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Northwood Drive.
4:05 p.m. — Vehicle and property damage was reported on Northwood Drive.
6:23 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-bicycle collision was reported on Paradise and Pine streets.
11:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Bypass Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:37 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of two neglected dogs in St. John.
2:58 a.m. — A person was transported to the hospital following a dog bite on Ramsey Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:20 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
4:34 a.m. — Two men were reportedly yelling at each other on the corner of East Third and South Blaine streets.
11:52 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
3:49 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of East C Street.
3:59 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision where a vehicle struck a bicycle was reported on South Blaine Street.
6:08 p.m. — Police received a report that an intoxicated person was being disorderly on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
6:10 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a request for a welfare check on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.
6:39 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Baker Street.
9:37 p.m. — An officer responded to reports of accidental damage to a light post on Rayburn Street.
9:47 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:33 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on the 100 block of First Avenue in Deary.
9:15 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of Fiddlers Ridge Loop in Potlatch.
10:50 p.m. — Deputies received a report of smoke near the corner of Uniontown Road and U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
2:58 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street in Deary.
6:26 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision wa reported on State Highway 15 near Troy.
8:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to the report of a noninjury traffic collision on the 15000 block of McGary Grade near Juliaetta.