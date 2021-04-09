​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

7:57 a.m. — A moose was reported in a backyard on the 500 block of East E Street.

8:52 a.m. — A dog reportedly attacked another dog on the 700 block of North Main Street. Police are investigating.

1:41 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.

3:23 p.m. — A boy reportedly lit mail on fire inside a mailbox on the 600 block of East Public Avenue. Police contacted the boy and are investigating. The edges of the mail were burned.

7:09 p.m. — A person reportedly left a container with a methamphetamine pipe at the back doorstep of a trailer on the 700 block of Brent Drive.

8:14 p.m. — An injured bat was reported at Ridenbaugh Hall at the University of Idaho. The bat was relocated.

10:55 p.m. — A man and woman, who are roommates, reportedly pushed each other during a dispute involving paying bills on the 200 block of Baker Street. No one was cited or arrested.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

4:40 a.m. — A vehicle was reported on its top on Hatter Creek Road near Princeton. One person was taken to the hospital.

9:59 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 5600 block of State Highway 8 near Deary.

3:59 p.m. — Some siding of a residence reportedly burned from a fire on West Walnut Avenue and North Pine Street in Genesee.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

8:08 a.m. — Foxes were reported in the area of the 2000 block of North Grand Avenue.

5:20 p.m. — Police heard a report of chickens running around on State Street. The chickens later returned home.

8:10 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Merman Drive and determined the person was fine.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

2:40 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Kitzmiller Road in Pullman.

7:32 a.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for violating a no contact order on James Street in Colfax.

5:09 p.m. — A sick person was taken to the hospital from Lake Street in Tekoa.

Tags

Recommended for you