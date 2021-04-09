MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:57 a.m. — A moose was reported in a backyard on the 500 block of East E Street.
8:52 a.m. — A dog reportedly attacked another dog on the 700 block of North Main Street. Police are investigating.
1:41 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
3:23 p.m. — A boy reportedly lit mail on fire inside a mailbox on the 600 block of East Public Avenue. Police contacted the boy and are investigating. The edges of the mail were burned.
7:09 p.m. — A person reportedly left a container with a methamphetamine pipe at the back doorstep of a trailer on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
8:14 p.m. — An injured bat was reported at Ridenbaugh Hall at the University of Idaho. The bat was relocated.
10:55 p.m. — A man and woman, who are roommates, reportedly pushed each other during a dispute involving paying bills on the 200 block of Baker Street. No one was cited or arrested.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:40 a.m. — A vehicle was reported on its top on Hatter Creek Road near Princeton. One person was taken to the hospital.
9:59 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 5600 block of State Highway 8 near Deary.
3:59 p.m. — Some siding of a residence reportedly burned from a fire on West Walnut Avenue and North Pine Street in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:08 a.m. — Foxes were reported in the area of the 2000 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:20 p.m. — Police heard a report of chickens running around on State Street. The chickens later returned home.
8:10 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Merman Drive and determined the person was fine.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:40 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Kitzmiller Road in Pullman.
7:32 a.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for violating a no contact order on James Street in Colfax.
5:09 p.m. — A sick person was taken to the hospital from Lake Street in Tekoa.