LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Ostin Olson, 21 and Jasmine Kinkead, 22, both of Moscow
Joseph Greer, 44, of Lewiston and Kristie Berreman, 52, of Clarkston
Francisco Montes, 37 and Juliana Pyle, 25, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Matthew Lynas, 42 and Crystal Taylor, 39, both of Viola
Wednesday
David Amos, 22 and Danicka Musick, 23, both of Potlatch
Thursday
Kirk Peterson, 59 and Lori Bruce, 55, both of Moscow
Devin Nichols, 27 and Kaitlyn Kallner, 21, both of Moscow
Divorces
Aug. 14
Andrew and Tammy Domras
Katelyn Hutchison and Glomar Villanueva
Monday
Brian and LaDonna Balsiger
Rebecca Ashbach and Jesse Broussard
Tuesday
Jessica and Steven Edwards
Debra and Mark Hofstrand
Paul and Jill Groseclose
Sentencings
Aug. 12
Cody Gonzales, 32, of Newport, Wash., was found guilty of harboring a runaway juvenile was sentenced to one year of probation, fined $557.50 and must refrain from association with minors as a special condition of his sentence.
John Arnett, 34, of Juliaetta, was found guilty of malicious injury to property and sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Tuesday
Tanner Zumhole, 22, of Lewiston, was found guilty of tattooing a minor and was sentenced to 18 days in jail with two years of probation and fined $457.50.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:18 a.m. — A strong cannabis odor was reported on the 400 block of Greensides Plaza.
6:27 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of South Washington Street and East Third Street.
8:19 a.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on East Third Street in Moscow.
9:36 a.m. — A woman was reportedly making threats on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
1:04 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision involving a garbage truck was reported on the 300 block of East C Street.
1:10 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of South Main and East Sixth streets.
1:14 p.m. — A caller reported that their neighbor set their fence on fire with a barbecue on the 1900 block of Concord Avenue.
4:19 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
7:53 p.m. — Cannabis odor was reported on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.
8:04 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1700 block of Amy Court.
10:08 p.m. — A loud party with around 20 people was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
11:16 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1100 block of King Road.
Friday
12:45 a.m. — A man was reportedly offering to sell people heroin on South Adams Street.
5:29 a.m. — A caller reported hearing a woman scream multiple times on the 1400 block of West A Street.
Police received eight complaints that people were in violation of the city’s mask order Thursday
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:54 a.m. — Deputies responded to a noise complaint on the 1300 block of North Mountain View Road in Moscow.
7:31 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.
8:04 a.m. — A civil dispute was reported on the 300 block of East Walnut Street in Genesee.
10:29 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
11:38 a.m. — A possible grassfire was reported on the 1000 block of Wheatland Road in Kendrick.
12:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on West Freeze Road in Potlatch.
2:09 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 300 block of Main Street in Juliaetta.
5:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint on the 3100 block of Tomer Road in Moscow.
6:24 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of North Fir Street in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
6:38 p.m. — A noninjury one-vehicle crash occurred on State Street.
8:09 p.m. — A subject was warned for a mask violation on Maple Street.
10:10 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Linden Street.
Friday
12:38 a.m. — Possible threats were reported on True Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:43 a.m. — A theft was reported on Ickes Road in Palouse.
10:31 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Colfax.
10:45 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Fifth Street in Garfield.
2:44 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree assault on Alder Street in Tekoa.