MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

7:36 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision occurred on Mountain View Road and Sixth Street.

7:42 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision occurred on Eighth and Washington streets.

1:33 p.m. — Police arrested a 33–year-old Moscow man on a warrant for violating the conditions of his release at the Moscow Police Department.

3:16 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a Washington warrant at Rite Aid.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

8:28 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on State Highway 3 in Kendrick.

11:30 a.m. — A dog bite was reported on Middle Potlatch Creek Road in Juliaetta.

8:13 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:54 a.m. — A two-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

9:53 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check on the 400 block of Southeast Water Street.

11:47 a.m. — A missing person was located on the 1000 block of Southwest Crestview Street.

1:40 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.

Thursday

12:59 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 800 block of Northeast Monroe Street.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

12:34 p.m. — An officer responded to a suspicious person near Avery Hall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:54 a.m. — A 23-year-old man from Pullman was cited for a controlled substance problem on North Main Street in Colfax.

6:23 p.m. — Officers arrested a 39-year-old woman from Arizona on a warrant in Tekoa.

Recommended for you