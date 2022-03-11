MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:36 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision occurred on Mountain View Road and Sixth Street.
7:42 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision occurred on Eighth and Washington streets.
1:33 p.m. — Police arrested a 33–year-old Moscow man on a warrant for violating the conditions of his release at the Moscow Police Department.
3:16 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a Washington warrant at Rite Aid.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:28 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on State Highway 3 in Kendrick.
11:30 a.m. — A dog bite was reported on Middle Potlatch Creek Road in Juliaetta.
8:13 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:54 a.m. — A two-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
9:53 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check on the 400 block of Southeast Water Street.
11:47 a.m. — A missing person was located on the 1000 block of Southwest Crestview Street.
1:40 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
Thursday
12:59 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 800 block of Northeast Monroe Street.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
12:34 p.m. — An officer responded to a suspicious person near Avery Hall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:54 a.m. — A 23-year-old man from Pullman was cited for a controlled substance problem on North Main Street in Colfax.
6:23 p.m. — Officers arrested a 39-year-old woman from Arizona on a warrant in Tekoa.