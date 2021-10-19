MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
3:51 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1400 block of West A Street.
8:18 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
11:15 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
11:56 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.
4:43 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from the 600 block of Nez Perce Drive.
6:01 p.m. — A man was issued a trespassing order from the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
Saturday
3:14 p.m. — Police heard a report of an ongoing problem involving a large dog attacking a small dog in a kennel on Brent Drive.
3:47 p.m. — A suicidal person was reported on Blaine Street.
8:29 p.m. — A cat was reported stolen on the 200 block of East Third Street.
11:04 p.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center from Almon Street following an overdose.
Sunday
12:21 p.m. — Mirrors were reportedly damaged on the 1000 block of West A Street.
8:25 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Nom Nom on West Pullman Road.
11:32 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Asbury Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:25 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Wallen Road in Moscow.
2:33 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Jackson Street in Genesee.
Saturday
11:12 p.m. — A domestic battery was reported on Elm street in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:40 a.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on Northeast Campus Street and Northeast Maple Street.
10:19 a.m. — A burglary was reported at the Hills on Grand apartments.
1:47 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.
8:05 p.m. — Police arrested a 55-year-old man for suspicion of disorderly conduct on the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
11:27 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with alleged fourth-degree domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment.
Saturday
1:18 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on 200 Southeast High Street.
5:45 a.m. — An officer picked up ammunition seized by Transportation Security Administration agents at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
2:11 p.m. — A caller reported a bouncer rejecting her valid identification card at Lumberyard Bar & Grill.
4 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a woman punching her ex-boyfriend on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
4:40 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Northwest Parkwood Boulevard.
6:12 p.m. — An officer conducted a welfare check on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:44 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a person who fell on the 900 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
11:12 p.m. — Medics responded to an unconscious person on Northeast Colorado Street and Northeast Monroe Street.
11:32 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an injured person on the 700 block of Southeast High Street.
Sunday
1:56 p.m. — A caller requested an identification card be verified at the entrance of Lumberyard Bar & Grill.
10:02 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Southeast Bishop Boulevard and Southeast Harvest Drive.
12:42 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1000 block of Northeast Duncan Lane.
12:53 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.
Monday
2:13 a.m. — Police arrested a 67-year-old woman for allegedly violating a domestic violence protection order.
1:45 a.m. — Emergency personnel conducted a welfare check on the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:40 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
3:41 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported a person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
4:14 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:17 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Ott Road.
Saturday
2:59 a.m. — Police contacted a minor for urinating in public on Northeast Cougar Way and Northeast D Street.
7:15 a.m. — A 22-year-old was arrested for alleged second-degree malicious mischief on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
9:47 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
8:12 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree trespassing and resisting arrest on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
Sunday
10:35 p.m. — An individual was warned for possession of marijuana on Southeast Forest Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:56 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
Saturday
10:25 a.m. — Harassment was reported on North Main Street in Lacrosse.
11:06 a.m. — Hunters were reportedly trespassing on Steptoe Butte State Park Road in Oakesdale.
11:46 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for Central Ferry Road in Pomeroy.
3:21 p.m. — A burglary was reported on State Route 270 in Pullman.
Sunday
11:17 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on East James Street in Colfax.
2:52 p.m. — A security camera was damaged on West Ninth Street in Rosalia.
4:48 p.m. — A 42-year-old man from Kirkland was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on Southeast Aerie Street in Malden.