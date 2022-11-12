PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:07 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of Douglas Drive.
2:05 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Valley Road.
4:52 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 100 block of Larry Street.
8:58 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of Windy Point Court.
9:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 200 block of Timothy Street.
9:22 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Derby Street.
9:36 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Maple Street.
11:01 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 600 block of Maple Street.
11:53 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Colorado Street.
A 19-year-old man was arrested for being an alleged minor intoxicated in public and two charges of possession of a fake ID on Linden Street overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 600 block of Maple Street overnight.
A hit-and-run was reported on Ruby Street overnight.
A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 400 block of Stadium Way overnight.
A hit-and-run was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:46 p.m. — A collision with injuries was reported at Evans Road in Genesee.
2 p.m. — A theft was reported on State Street in Juliaetta.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
No update because of Friday holiday.
MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT
No update because of Friday holiday.
