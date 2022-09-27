MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:31 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 300 block of North Main Street.
9:24 a.m. — A male was found passed out with a beer on a bench at Rosauers.
10:42 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 400 block of North Almon Street.
11:48 a.m. — A male was reported laying on the sidewalk on Jackson Street.
12:36 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at the Rosauers parking lot.
Saturday
2:40 p.m. — A theft was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
6:59 p.m. — Smoke was reported at Rosauers.
8:33 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of battery on the 200 block of North Washington Street.
9:26 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of a suicidal person on Sixth Street.
Sunday
12:27 a.m. — Police arrested a female for a warrant at Target.
1:47 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 800 block of Kennedy Street.
1:50 a.m. — One patient was transported to the hospital following a report of an unconscious person at Sigma Chi on Nez Perce Drive.
4:50 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Walmart.
11:40 a.m. — A female was transported to the hospital following a report of trespassing at John’s Alley.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:34 a.m. — A crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
11:43 a.m. — A suicide attempt was reported at the Latah County Courthouse.
Saturday
4:30 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Lyon Road in Moscow.
12:39 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on Pleasant Hill Road in Troy.
6:33 p.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on Texas Ridge Road in Deary.
Sunday
2:47 a.m. — A collision was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Juliaetta.
6:01 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
3:32 p.m. — A woman on Lori Court reported being threatened by her estranged husband.
4:42 p.m. — Police arrested a 28-year-old man for suspicion of hit and run, fourth-degree assault and DUI on the 100 block of Spring Street.
6:12 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
6:58 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm on the 300 block of East Main Street.
Saturday
11:56 a.m. — A bag of crystal meth was found in a parking lot on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
2:44 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
Sunday
12:44 a.m. — An injured person was reported on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
12:51 a.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of abnormal behavior on the 800 block of Southeast Lori Court.
1:21 a.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:10 a.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
9:22 a.m. — A house window was broken on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.
12:15 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 200 block of Southwest Church Street.
12:29 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:28 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 400 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:03 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on U.S. Highway 195 in Uniontown.
8:52 p.m. — Deputies heard a report of someone pointing a blue laser at an aircraft at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
Saturday
3:11 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Carroll Road in Colfax.
7:14 p.m. — A person was reported missing on Cashup Flat Road in Colfax.
8:29 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Staley Road in Pullman.
Sunday
1:54 p.m. — An assault was reported on Wheatland Court in Uniontown.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
2:05 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported at Martin Stadium.