PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:23 a.m. — A car was keyed and egged on the 800 block of Northeast C Street.
10:28 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Northeast B Street and Northeast Colorado Street.
3:18 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported a person with an injury to Pullman Regional Hospital.
4:13 p.m. — An assault was reported at the Gamma Phi Beta sorority at WSU.
5:27 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
6:18 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Avalon Care Center on Northwest Deane Street.
11:16 p.m. — Officers arrested a 27-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Monroe Street.
11:32 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of malicious mischief on the 700 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
Saturday
8:58 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.
1:52 p.m. — Medics responded to a person having a stroke on the 700 block of Southeast Ridgeview Court.
7:18 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Whitman Street.
11:00 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 700 block of Southeast Carolstar Drive.
Sunday
9:03 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Southwest Spruce Street.
4:35 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 500 block of Southwest City View Street.
7:28 p.m. — A package was stolen from a doorstep on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
WSU POLICE
Friday
1:57 p.m. — An officer warned a person for underage drinking at Orton Residence Hall.
Saturday
8:25 a.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital for intoxication.
3:48 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
10:57 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 800 block of Northeast B Street.
Sunday
10:25 a.m. — An officer responded to an accident with no injuries on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:51 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Spokane Street in Lamont.
Saturday
1:57 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on Scharpenberg Road in Lacrosse.
2:47 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman from Saint John was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute in Tekoa.
7:15 p.m. — A slide off was reported on Albion Road in Pullman.
10:49 p.m. — A 22-year-old man from Moscow was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Sunshine Road in Pullman.
Sunday
4:50 p.m. — A 28-year-old man from California was arrested on a warrant on North Montgomery Street in Uniontown.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:50 a.m. — Police responded to a three-vehicle noninjury collision on Main Street and Palouse River Drive after a semi-truck ran a red light and struck a pickup truck. The pickup collided with another semi-truck as a result.
3:38 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of having an open container at Young’s Alley on Sixth Street.
Saturday
1:56 a.m. — Harassment was reported at Mingles.
7:57 a.m. — A man reportedly died in his sleep at La Quinta Inn.
12:25 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury traffic accident was reported on Pullman and Farm roads.
1:56 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
7:25 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
8:15 p.m. — A 33-year-old Moscow man was cited after hitting a telephone pole with his vehicle and arrested on a warrant from his probation officer.
9:35 p.m. — A 39-year-old Moscow woman was cited for suspicion of DUI and injury to child on Jackson and Sixth streets.
Sunday
7:23 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.
9:18 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:46 a.m. — An electrical fire was reported on Elm Street in Potlatch.
7:32 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Foothill Road in Moscow.
Sunday
2:33 a.m. — A 30-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Third Street in Moscow.