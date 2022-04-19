PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:23 a.m. — A car was keyed and egged on the 800 block of Northeast C Street.

10:28 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Northeast B Street and Northeast Colorado Street.

3:18 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported a person with an injury to Pullman Regional Hospital.

4:13 p.m. — An assault was reported at the Gamma Phi Beta sorority at WSU.

5:27 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

6:18 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Avalon Care Center on Northwest Deane Street.

11:16 p.m. — Officers arrested a 27-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Monroe Street.

11:32 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of malicious mischief on the 700 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

Saturday

8:58 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.

1:52 p.m. — Medics responded to a person having a stroke on the 700 block of Southeast Ridgeview Court.

7:18 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Whitman Street.

11:00 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 700 block of Southeast Carolstar Drive.

Sunday

9:03 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Southwest Spruce Street.

4:35 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 500 block of Southwest City View Street.

7:28 p.m. — A package was stolen from a doorstep on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.

WSU POLICE

Friday

1:57 p.m. — An officer warned a person for underage drinking at Orton Residence Hall.

Saturday

8:25 a.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital for intoxication.

3:48 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

10:57 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 800 block of Northeast B Street.

Sunday

10:25 a.m. — An officer responded to an accident with no injuries on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

10:51 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Spokane Street in Lamont.

Saturday

1:57 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on Scharpenberg Road in Lacrosse.

2:47 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman from Saint John was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute in Tekoa.

7:15 p.m. — A slide off was reported on Albion Road in Pullman.

10:49 p.m. — A 22-year-old man from Moscow was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Sunshine Road in Pullman.

Sunday

4:50 p.m. — A 28-year-old man from California was arrested on a warrant on North Montgomery Street in Uniontown.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

8:50 a.m. — Police responded to a three-vehicle noninjury collision on Main Street and Palouse River Drive after a semi-truck ran a red light and struck a pickup truck. The pickup collided with another semi-truck as a result.

3:38 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of having an open container at Young’s Alley on Sixth Street.

Saturday

1:56 a.m. — Harassment was reported at Mingles.

7:57 a.m. — A man reportedly died in his sleep at La Quinta Inn.

12:25 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury traffic accident was reported on Pullman and Farm roads.

1:56 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

7:25 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Gritman Medical Center.

8:15 p.m. — A 33-year-old Moscow man was cited after hitting a telephone pole with his vehicle and arrested on a warrant from his probation officer.

9:35 p.m. — A 39-year-old Moscow woman was cited for suspicion of DUI and injury to child on Jackson and Sixth streets.

Sunday

7:23 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.

9:18 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

8:46 a.m. — An electrical fire was reported on Elm Street in Potlatch.

7:32 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Foothill Road in Moscow.

Sunday

2:33 a.m. — A 30-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Third Street in Moscow.

Tags

Recommended for you