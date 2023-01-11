PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:54 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 800 block of Grand Avenue.
5:32 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.
Five noninjury collisions were reported in Pullman Monday.
WSU POLICE
Monday
7:37 a.m. — Officers and medics responded to a fall on the 300 block of Library Mall. The patient was transported to the hospital.
4:50 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on the 1400 block of College Mall. One patient was transported to the hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:27 p.m. — Numerous break-ins to storage units were reported on Ramsey Street in Tekoa.
4:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Front Street in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9 a.m. — Police pursued a vehicle that failed to yield on Pullman Road. Pullman Police and Whitman County were notified.
10:57 a.m. — A vehicle ran a red light and struck another vehicle on Sixth and Jackson streets. There were no injuries.
3:25 p.m. — A woman claimed she was followed by a person at Dollar Tree and Safeway.
6:03 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from the 2300 block of West Pullman Road.
Five vehicle break-ins were reported Friday. Four took place in the area of Indian Hills Drive and Northwood Drive. One took place on White Avenue. Two more were reported Saturday on Northwood Drive and Main Street. Police believe these incidents are connected and are investigating suspects.
Saturday
5:40 a.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of Levick Street reported someone ringing his doorbell 20-30 times.
11:30 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
12:14 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2100 block of South Main Street.
4:56 p.m. — A woman on the 900 block of Alturas Drive told police she caught a man going through cars in the neighborhood and called him out. He allegedly approached her and she ran inside and locked her doors.
9:10 p.m. — Police arrested a male for stolen property and drugs on Pullman Road and Perimeter Drive.
Sunday
6:19 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a car crash on Blaine and Mabelle streets. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
7:09 p.m. — A vehicle theft was reported at Safeway.
Monday
10:10 a.m. — A resident on King Road reported seeing people dressed as police officers around his house on his Ring camera. The Moscow Police Department confirmed those were police officers investigating a burglary alarm called in by an alarm company. They did not locate any suspicious people in the area.
3:04 p.m. — Police heard a report of media vehicles blocking the day care pickup area on the 400 block of South Van Buren Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:14 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Harold Avenue in Moscow.