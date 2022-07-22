PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5:09 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on South Grand Avenue and Paradise Street.
5:50 p.m. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man for suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass after he allegedly yelled profanities at Neill Public Library and refused to leave.
6:07 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.
8:47 p.m. — A 53-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.
Thursday
1:31 a.m. — Police arrested a 29-year-old Moscow man at Pauly’s Bar and Grill for suspicion of third-degree assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly refused to leave the bar and slapped a police officer while intoxicated.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:28 p.m. — Signs were reportedly stolen from Washington State Route 27 in Pullman.
5:56 p.m. — A runaway juvenile was located on Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:28 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Palouse Empire Mall.
8:04 p.m. — Controlled substances were reported at Super 8 Motel.
8:38 p.m. — A female at Super 8 Motel refused to leave.
11:47 p.m. — A male shattered a beer bottle at Moscow Hotel. There were no injuries.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:13 p.m. — A battery was reported on Polk Street in Moscow.
2:30 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Main Street in Kendrick.
3:52 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
