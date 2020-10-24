LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Oct. 16
Clinton Olson, 35, and Aki Black, 32, both of Moscow
Monday
Sean Borja, 30, and Karra Skinfill, 29, both of Spokane Valley, Wash.
Tuesday
Eric Shaver, 46, and Shiloh Holmes, 48, both of Eagle, Idaho
Wednesday
Kyle Seaborn, 30, and Alison Young, 26, both of Moscow
Khristian Trotter, 24, and Jennavieve Nuccitelli, 24, both of Moscow
Thursday
Joshua Baumann, 30, and Sarah Wood, 29, both of Colfax
Shannen Ney, 20, and Sarah Jameson, 24, both of Moscow
Donald Ried, 58, and Kimberly Dohrmon, 37, both of Potlatch
Aubrianna Sprague, 24, and Wyatt Knickerbocker, 26, both of Moscow
Divorces
Monday
Erin Hansen and Russell Whitaker
Amos Dirks and Tiana Michel
Sentencings
Oct. 14
Samuel Plummer, 19, was found guilty of robbery and sentenced to 15 years in prison, fined $245.50 and ordered to pay $60 in restitution.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
12:06 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a child on State Street and determined the child was happy and healthy.
2:02 p.m. — A kitten found stuck in a shed on McKenzie Street was taken to Whitman County Humane Society.
2:53 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man yelling profanities and threatening his girlfriend on Northwood Drive.
3:26 p.m. — EMS responded to an illness on Harvest Drive and took one person to the hospital.
6:17 p.m. — Police responded to a noninjury collision on the 2400 block of North Grand.
6:42 p.m. — A resident claimed his neighbor threatened him on Spaulding Street.
9:10 p.m. — One patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital after a reported overdose on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:28 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited and released for not having a valid operator’s license in Tekoa.
4 p.m. — A driver of a vehicle that left the road on Leslie Avenue in LaCrosse was taken to the hospital.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
1:26 a.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 200 block of North Almon Street.
1:34 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a man yelling and a woman screaming on the 100 block of West Third Street and arrested an 31-year-old man for an outstanding warrant.
1:53 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a controlled substance problem on the 200 block of North Almon Street.
1:54 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on South Main Street.
9:12 a.m. — Police and fire responded to a report of smoke or a “funnel cloud” near the University of Idaho campus and determined it to be steam coming from the school’s steam plant.
11:33 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1400 block of North Polk Street.
12:41 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
2:18 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Sweet Avenue.
3:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported near the intersection of South Polk and East Third streets.
5:46 p.m. — A resident on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road reported they had take-out delivered and it was stolen from their doorstep.
6:32 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 200 block of Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:15 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Third Avenue in Bovill.
10:32 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported near the intersection of Mill Road and State Highway 8 in Moscow.
1:38 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported near the intersection of Neyens Road and U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.
3:09 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1200 block of Kennedy Ford Road in Potlatch.
3:50 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 100 block of North Pine Street in Troy.
4:51 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 6200 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
6:27 p.m. — Deputies received reports of a possible wildland fire on the 200 block of Sycamore Court in Potlatch.