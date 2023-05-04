MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:11 a.m. — A male was reportedly harassing students near the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 7:49 am
9:45 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Sixth Street and Deakin Avenue.
10:12 a.m. — Items were reported stolen from an apartment complex on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
5:06 p.m. — A power pole fell down on A and Line streets.
8:07 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 500 block of Grant Court.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:07 p.m. — A fire was reported on Big Meadow Row in Troy.
6:55 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Nora Creek in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
2:23 p.m. — A female reported being struck by an electric bicycle at Walmart. The female and bicycle rider were transported to the hospital.
6:53 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported at Safeway.
8:27 p.m. — A deer was struck by a car on Bishop Boulevard and Professional Mall Boulevard.
Wednesday
12:42 a.m. — Firefighters and EMS responded to a fall on the 800 block of Michigan Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:40 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Pearl Street in Oakesdale.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
6:26 p.m. — A person experiencing breathing problems at the Student Recreation Center was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
3:16 a.m. — A sick female was transported to the hospital from Streit Hall.
