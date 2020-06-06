LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Tuesday
Thomas Henderson, 21, and Sarah Walters, 20, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Ethan Dale, 21, and Mary Gilmore, 22, both of Moscow
Ryer Becker and Sophie Kopp, both 27 of Moscow
Divorces
May 29
Derick Brenner and Elizabeth Brenner
Edward Gustin and Julie Gustin
Thursday
Tiffranie Diaz and Rick Moore
Sentencings
May 20
Corey Clemm, 31, of Moscow, was convicted of violation of a protection order and sentenced to 13 days in jail and fined $487.50.
Houston Sisk, 37, of Pullman, was convicted of battery and obstructing and delaying an officer and sentenced to one year probation.
May 26
Tedi Labelle, 29, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to a rider program, fined $287.50 and was ordered to pay $100 in restitution.
May 27
Robert Lambert, 37, of Princeton, was convicted of driving without privileges and sentenced to 16 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail and fined $372.50.
Wednesday
Kieth Foss, 53, of Clarkston, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, 16 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, fined $602.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 120 days.
Tyler Hawkins, 31, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to nine months probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
12:49 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Southwest Snowdrift Court. An officer responded and removed an abandoned tent and clothing.
2:47 p.m. — A civil dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
4:42 p.m. — A 58-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
5:32 p.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
6:54 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of possible graffiti on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive and found positive messages written in chalk on the sidewalk.
6:57 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
7:17 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Meridian Drive.
8:36 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:13 p.m. — Deputies received a report of cows on a ledge near Wawawai Road.
5:28 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Cromwell Street in Colfax.
8:38 p.m. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a 31-year-old man for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and DUI on Bishop Boulevard in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:04 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Troy Road.
10:11 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of Damen Street.
2:21 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Main and East Sixth streets.
3:58 p.m. — A male on the 600 block of Ash Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a possible stroke.
6:54 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 300 block of South Van Buren Street.
7:39 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
10:07 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:56 a.m. — A grand theft was reported on the 300 block of Second Avenue in Deary.
7:35 a.m. — A driver reportedly rolled a vehicle multiple times on the 4900 block of Lenville Road near Moscow. The driver was not taken to the hospital.