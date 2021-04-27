PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:29 p.m. — A resident on Bypass Drive reported her neighbor shook her by the shoulders.
2:42 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in the area of Whitman Street and North Grand Avenue.
9:25 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on D Street.
9:31 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a possible heart attack on Old Wawawai Road and West Main Street.
Saturday
1:08 a.m. — A possible assault was reported on Linden Street.
9:37 a.m. — A male was reportedly yelling at cars on Canyon View Drive and Greyhound Way.
10 a.m. — Police issued a trespassing order to a man yelling at customers at Dissmore’s.
7:31 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree robbery after allegedly stealing a cellphone on Nye Street.
Sunday
1:14 a.m. — Police responded to a report of women fighting on Merman Drive.
2:55 a.m. — A possible assault was reported on Colorado Street.
7:01 a.m. — A vehicle crashed into a power pole on Grimes Way and Terre View Drive. No injuries.
12:14 p.m. — Police and fire responded to a hemorrhage on Fisk Street.
5:11 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Terre View Drive and Wallingford Court.
8:11 p.m. — A photo and alcohol were reported stolen from Ruby Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:23 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Main Street in Colfax.
7:11 a.m. — A runaway juvenile was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
Saturday
2:14 a.m. — A weapons offense was reported on Old Moscow Road in Pullman.
4:37 p.m. — A threatening subject was reported on State Route 195 in Pullman.
11:24 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital for treatment following a vehicle accident on SR 26 in LaCrosse.
Sunday
11:30 a.m. — A person was taken to the hospital for treatment from Country Club Road in Pullman.
4:40 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on Parvin Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
3:29 p.m. — A sex offense was reported to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Police are investigating.
7:53 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of East Morton Street.
8:36 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Gritman Medical Center.
10:35 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
11:26 p.m. — Loud music and screaming were reported on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
11:33 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Taylor and Blake avenues.
Saturday
12:57 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 600 block of Elm Street.
2:27 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on West Third and South Jackson streets.
4:22 a.m. — Loud music and screaming were reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
7:53 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Dutch Bros. Coffee.
10:30 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of malicious injury to property, battery and intentional destruction of a telecommunications device on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
3:39 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.
5:28 p.m. — Loud music and other noise were reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
7:16 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
7:40 p.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at Hillcrest Motel.
8:11 p.m. — Loud music and screaming were reported on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
11:33 p.m. — Loud music and screaming were reported on the 1300 block of West A Street.
Sunday
12:53 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on West Sixth Street and Deakin Avenue.
6:15 a.m. — A female reportedly attempted to purchase tobacco with a fake ID at a gas station on North Main Street.
7:40 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Chase Bank.
11:10 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of North Main Street.
11:12 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Inland Cellular.
1:35 p.m. — The back windshield of a vehicle was reportedly broken on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
9:40 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and distracted driving on South Main and South Jackson streets.
10:02 p.m. — Loud music was reported at Sigma Chi fraternity on Nez Perce Drive.
10:35 p.m. — Loud music and party noise were reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Washington Street in Deary.
7:23 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on Danielson Road near Genesee.
8:46 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on South Main Street and Southview Avenue in Moscow.
Saturday
3:49 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 3 near Bovill.
9:40 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 3800 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.