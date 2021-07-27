​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

8:08 a.m. — A mobile home that was recently damaged by a fire was reportedly burglarized on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive. Items in the amount of $2,000 were reportedly stolen.

9:19 a.m. — Police are investigating a report of an injured child and a report of an unlicensed daycare on the 700 block of East Eighth Street.

1:39 p.m. — A 47-year-old man was issued a trespass notice at the Best Western Plus University Inn.

3:48 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery in the presence of children and for resisting and obstructing police on the 1300 block of Blake Avenue.

7:02 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested on warrants on U.S. Highway 95.

7:27 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on the 700 block of Indian Hills Drive.

10:38 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Bruneel Point S.

Saturday

5:38 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of Kenneth Street.

8:36 a.m. — Blood, a broken phone and a suspected crack pipe were reportedly found on the ground on the 1600 block of South Main Street. Police collected the items.

9:16 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Palouse River Drive.

11:01 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Mountain View and Troy roads.

1:09 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Washington streets.

3:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of Kenneth Street.

4:16 p.m. — A 44-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and failure to maintain insurance on West Third and South Home streets.

9:21 p.m. — A religious sign was reportedly spray painted on the 500 block of South Jackson Street.

Sunday

7:01 a.m. — Loose change and keys were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.

7:54 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.

10:49 a.m. — A Ford F-250 valued at $30,000 was reportedly stolen from the 700 block of North Lincoln Street.

12:32 p.m. — A vehicle window and the ignition system were reportedly broken at the Super 8 motel. It appears someone tried to start the vehicle with a screwdriver.

1:05 p.m. — Police have surveillance of a suspect trying to enter a vehicle on the 300 block of Julie Drive.

1:09 p.m. — A wallet was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 700 block of North Lincoln Street.

2:04 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was cited for suspicion of malicious injury to property after allegedly throwing a chair and breaking it at the Varsity Diner.

2:45 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Stinker Store.

3:49 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2600 block of Wildrose Drive.

9:43 p.m. — Three shotgun shells were reportedly stolen from a mobile home on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.

10:09 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

8:54 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 9 near Deary.

7:27 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.

7:47 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 100 block of Big Meadow Road in Troy.

Saturday

11:27 a.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 1600 block of State Highway 3 near Kendrick.

11:12 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 3600 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.

Sunday

4:28 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 6 near Harvard.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

11:15 a.m. — Harassment was reported at Walmart.

2:13 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported at Palouse Medical.

4:43 p.m. — A bike crash injury was reported on Bypass Drive.

5:37 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated subject refusing to leave Zeppoz.

Saturday

2:33 p.m. — A dog was reportedly left in a vehicle at Walmart.

Sunday

2:46 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

11:26 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Kimball Court.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

7:27 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.

12:01 p.m. — A one-vehicle rollover was reported at Pullman Airport Road.

2:32 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on Fairview Street in Colfax.

4:51 p.m. — A wildland fire was extinguished on Johnson and Chambers roads in Colton.

Saturday

1:43 p.m. — A disorderly patient from Madison Street in Tekoa was transported to the hospital.

1:27 p.m. — A one-vehicle accident was reported on State Route 194 in Pullman.

6:23 p.m. — A one-vehicle collision was reported on Colfax Airport Road in Colfax.

11:40 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Main Street in Colfax.

Sunday

4:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of juveniles breaking into a building on Henkle Street in Tekoa.

5:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to a missing person report on Wawawai Road in Clarkston and the subject was located.

