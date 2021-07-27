MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:08 a.m. — A mobile home that was recently damaged by a fire was reportedly burglarized on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive. Items in the amount of $2,000 were reportedly stolen.
9:19 a.m. — Police are investigating a report of an injured child and a report of an unlicensed daycare on the 700 block of East Eighth Street.
1:39 p.m. — A 47-year-old man was issued a trespass notice at the Best Western Plus University Inn.
3:48 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery in the presence of children and for resisting and obstructing police on the 1300 block of Blake Avenue.
7:02 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested on warrants on U.S. Highway 95.
7:27 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on the 700 block of Indian Hills Drive.
10:38 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Bruneel Point S.
Saturday
5:38 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of Kenneth Street.
8:36 a.m. — Blood, a broken phone and a suspected crack pipe were reportedly found on the ground on the 1600 block of South Main Street. Police collected the items.
9:16 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Palouse River Drive.
11:01 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Mountain View and Troy roads.
1:09 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Washington streets.
3:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of Kenneth Street.
4:16 p.m. — A 44-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and failure to maintain insurance on West Third and South Home streets.
9:21 p.m. — A religious sign was reportedly spray painted on the 500 block of South Jackson Street.
Sunday
7:01 a.m. — Loose change and keys were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.
7:54 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.
10:49 a.m. — A Ford F-250 valued at $30,000 was reportedly stolen from the 700 block of North Lincoln Street.
12:32 p.m. — A vehicle window and the ignition system were reportedly broken at the Super 8 motel. It appears someone tried to start the vehicle with a screwdriver.
1:05 p.m. — Police have surveillance of a suspect trying to enter a vehicle on the 300 block of Julie Drive.
1:09 p.m. — A wallet was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 700 block of North Lincoln Street.
2:04 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was cited for suspicion of malicious injury to property after allegedly throwing a chair and breaking it at the Varsity Diner.
2:45 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Stinker Store.
3:49 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2600 block of Wildrose Drive.
9:43 p.m. — Three shotgun shells were reportedly stolen from a mobile home on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
10:09 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:54 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 9 near Deary.
7:27 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
7:47 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 100 block of Big Meadow Road in Troy.
Saturday
11:27 a.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 1600 block of State Highway 3 near Kendrick.
11:12 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 3600 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.
Sunday
4:28 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 6 near Harvard.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:15 a.m. — Harassment was reported at Walmart.
2:13 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported at Palouse Medical.
4:43 p.m. — A bike crash injury was reported on Bypass Drive.
5:37 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated subject refusing to leave Zeppoz.
Saturday
2:33 p.m. — A dog was reportedly left in a vehicle at Walmart.
Sunday
2:46 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
11:26 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Kimball Court.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:27 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
12:01 p.m. — A one-vehicle rollover was reported at Pullman Airport Road.
2:32 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on Fairview Street in Colfax.
4:51 p.m. — A wildland fire was extinguished on Johnson and Chambers roads in Colton.
Saturday
1:43 p.m. — A disorderly patient from Madison Street in Tekoa was transported to the hospital.
1:27 p.m. — A one-vehicle accident was reported on State Route 194 in Pullman.
6:23 p.m. — A one-vehicle collision was reported on Colfax Airport Road in Colfax.
11:40 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Main Street in Colfax.
Sunday
4:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of juveniles breaking into a building on Henkle Street in Tekoa.
5:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to a missing person report on Wawawai Road in Clarkston and the subject was located.