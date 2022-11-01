PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:07 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
12:38 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 100 block of Grand Avenue.
1:06 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1300 block of Hillside Drive.
2:54 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street.
2:55 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for alleged theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
3:22 p.m. — A vehicle versus bicycle injury crash was reported on Terre View Drive.
3:44 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 700 block of Linden Street.
4:20 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
4:47 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 300 block of Janet Street.
4:55 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1100 block of Bishop Boulevard.
9:50 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Westwood Drive.
10:26 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 700 block of Terre View Drive.
11:58 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault, second-degree assault and residential burglary on the 500 block of Colorado Street.
Six noise complaints were made Friday and overnight
A hit-and-run crash was reported on B Street overnight.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Colorado Street overnight.
Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street overnight.
A fireworks complaint was reported on the 1000 block of D Street overnight.
Saturday
9:29 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of Monroe Street.
10:29 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1000 block of Duncan Lane.
11:20 a.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Westwood Drive.
3:48 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Grand Avenue.
3:49 p.m. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested for alleged second degree criminal trespassing on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
9:11 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
10:13 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree criminal trespassing on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
Eight noise complaints were made Saturday and overnight
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Stadium Way overnight.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Opal Street overnight.
A 19-year-old man was arrested for being an alleged minor intoxicated in public on the 2000 block of Merman Drive overnight.
Police, fire and EMS responded to a fall on the 600 block of Colorado Street overnight.
A 35-year-old man was arrested for two charges of allegedly unlawfully possessing a firearm on the 900 block of Providence Court overnight.
A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 2000 block of Merman Drive overnight.
A fireworks complaint was made on the 200 block of Webb Street overnight.
Sunday
9:02 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 100 block of Grand Avenue.
12:18 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged second degree assault on the 700 block of Opal Street.
2:08 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 700 block of Opal Street.
4:10 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1000 block of Main Street.
4:40 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
6:35 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 800 block of Illinois Street.
6:41 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Turner Drive.
11:02 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1500 block of Leland Drive.
A noise complaint was made on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Robert Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Friday
8:33 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of College Avenue.
10:17 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to an unconscious person on the 700 block of B Street.
11:44 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
Trespassing was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way overnight.
Malicious mischief was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way overnight.
Saturday
1:37 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
3:41 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
11:32 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
Officers and medics responded to an overdose on the 1300 block of Cougar Way overnight. The patient was transported to the hospital.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1600 block of Valley Road overnight.
Sunday
A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of North Fairway Road overnight.
Officers and medics responded to a heart problem on the 1300 block of Cougar Way overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:14 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported in Rosalia.
10:43 a.m. — Officers responded to a theft of political signs on State Route 27 in Pullman.
6:23 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on John Henley Road in Hay.
8:06 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to an injury crash on Shields Road in Colfax.
A noise complaint was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia overnight.
Saturday
7:46 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Leistner Road in Palouse.
6:14 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a vehicle fire on Cedar Street in Colfax.
8:01 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested during an alleged domestic dispute on Main Street in Colfax.
9:12 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Elizabeth Street in Tekoa.
Sunday
2:05 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
2:47 p.m. — Theft was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
9:13 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on First Street in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:10 a.m. — A vehicle dolly was reported stolen from U-Haul.
10:34 a.m. — A noninjury three-vehicle crash was reported on Third and Lieuallen Street.
11:46 a.m. — A parking sign was reported stolen from downtown Moscow.
12:10 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
3:15 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from Moscow Middle School and recovered.
11:22 p.m. — A resident on White Avenue reported a woman broke his truck’s window.
Six alcohol offenses were reported Friday evening into early Saturday morning in and around the University of Idaho campus.
Saturday
3:29 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 700 block of South Harrison Street.
9:21 a.m. — A theft was reported at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot.
10:58 a.m. — A female was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Sweet Avenue and Main Street.
12:30 p.m. — A male reported his tires were slashed and his window was broken on the 2200 block of White Avenue.
5:32 p.m. — A verbal and physical altercation was reported at a residence on the 1100 block of South Blaine Street.
11:32 p.m. — A male was arrested for a warrant on College and Deakin avenues.
Seven alcohol offenses were reported in and around the UI campus Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
Sunday
1:05 a.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on Deakin and Sweet avenues.
5:06 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI at the Bruce Pitman Center.
9:36 p.m. — Following a reported fight between two juveniles on the 2600 block of East D Street, one of the juveniles was transported to Gritman Medical Center with rib pain.
11:33 p.m. — Police heard a report of a vehicle driving around the area of John’s Alley and shooting airsoft guns. Police were unable to locate.
Monday
12:28 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a convicted felon in the Winco parking lot and arrested him for unlawful possession of a firearm after allegedly finding a gun in his vehicle.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:50 p.m. — An unwanted person was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Kendrick.
9:53 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Randall Flat Road.
Saturday
1:07 a.m. — An unwanted person was reported on Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
9:36 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
Sunday
1:15 a.m. — Threats were reported at Bottoms Up in Juliaetta.
9:42 a.m. — A structure fire was reported at a residence on Pine Street in Troy. It started at an electrical box and spread up the side of the home and deck. The owner was able to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived.