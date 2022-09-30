PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:13 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Bypass Drive.
10:21 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of California Street.
2:03 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 430 block of Bishop Boulevard.
2:48 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Larry Street.
3:07 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 100 block of Olsen Street.
4:18 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
4:42 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Main Street.
4:46 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.
6:40 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Harvest Drive.
6:39 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of Klemgard Avenue.
10:15 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 600 block of Wheat Ridge Drive.
11:25 p.m. — A fire was reported on the 1400 block of bishop boulevard.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
11:47 p.m. — Officers responded to a medical call of an unconscious person on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:24 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Farmington Road in Farmington.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:08 a.m. — Signs were reported stolen from a yard on the 700 block of Park Drive.
9:46 a.m. — Someone threw a rock through a window on the 300 block of South Main Street.
10:13 a.m. — Antlers were reported stolen from Moscow Hide and Fur.
4:20 p.m. — A male was arrested on drug related charges on the 400 block of East E Street.
Wednesday
12:44 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at the Moscow Food Co-op.
1:49 p.m. — Theft was reported at the University of Idaho College of Law building.
6:47 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a male in the skateboard park on Mountain View Road.
Friday
3:25 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 500 block of North Washington Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:27 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
