LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Lancery Watts, 50, and Kandy Dennler, 46, both of Moscow
Kiefer Denniston and Emma Robinson, both 26 and of Spokane
Wednesday
Braeden Leiby, 25, and Haley Lutgen, 24, both of Moscow
Colby Schimelfenig and Laurel Olfson-Manning, both 28 and of Pullman
Cody Lincoln, 23, and Carina Valtierra, 24, both of Moscow
Michael Allen, 21, of Athol, Idaho, and Ashlee Dysart, 19, of Potlatch
Thursday
Josue Rodriguez and Sara Madrigal, both 23 and of Pullman
Sentencings
Tuesday
Tammy Groff, 49, of Moscow, was convicted of frequenting a place where drugs are used and ordered to pay $397.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Victoria Houser, 28, of Potlatch, was convicted of no vehicle insurance and ordered to pay $157.50 in fines, fees and costs. She was also convicted of resisting and obstructing law enforcement and ordered to pay $157.50 in fines, fees and costs.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3:11 p.m. — A 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were each cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the 200 block of Baker Street.
5:45 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of West Pullman Road.
6:53 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
8:55 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an invalid driver’s license and no insurance on Stadium Drive and West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:31 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and State Highway 6 West near Potlatch. The driver cut his hand on broken glass from the collision but was not taken to the hospital.
11:55 a.m. — A lock was reportedly broken from the city dump and items were stolen on the 300 block of State Highway 8 in Troy.
8:14 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on the 1000 block of Teare Road near Moscow.
10:21 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested on two warrants and for suspicion of driving without privileges on the 200 block of Second Avenue in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:03 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 100 block of Northwest State Street.
12:04 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall.
12:40 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Northwest Clay Court.
3:27 p.m. — A suspicious incident was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Park West Drive.
5:13 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Northwest Canyon View Drive.
Friday
1:20 p.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious group of people on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
2:44 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the corner of Southeast High and McKenzie streets.