PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:14 a.m. — Malicious Mischief was reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
3:26 p.m. — A vehicle was stolen on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
4:58 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Sunrise Drive.
5 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 600 block of Golden Hills Drive.
7:48 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of Kamiaken Street.
Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard overnight.
Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of Lost Trail Drive overnight.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of Crestview Street overnight.
Saturday
2:56 p.m. — Slashed tires were reported on the 300 block of Terre View Drive.
3:51 p.m. — Police and fire responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Marcia Drive.
4:32 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of B Street.
6:31 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of Providence Court.
6:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 300 block of Whitman Street.
Sunday
8 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on the 600 block of Ruby Street.
10:05 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
1:47 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1100 block of Spring Street.
4:14 p.m. — Police and fire responded to a wild land fire on the 600 block of Kamiaken Street.
5:55 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on the 1300 block of Valley Road.
6:16 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.
7:35 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for possessing a false ID and possessing alcohol.
9:11 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Golden Hills.
A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Clarkston Court.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way overnight.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:50 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Valley Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
8:15 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Wawawai Pullman Road in Colton.
2:42 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Nelson Road in Garfield.
5:20 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
10:14 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported Wawawai Road in Colton.
Sunday
11:06 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 26000 block of Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
7:39 p.m. — An ATV accident was reported on Kenoyer Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
4:28 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Nom Nom at North Main Street.
6:43 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.
Saturday
1:19 a.m. — Drugs were reported on A Street and Peterson Drive.
3:57 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.
7:22 p.m. — Drugs were reported at the Moscow Alehouse.
Sunday
3:13 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of a male asleep at a bus stop on A Street and Peterson Drive. He was not transported to the hospital.
1:53 p.m. — A burglary was reported at the 700 block of Empire Lane.
5:12 p.m. — Nom Nom on Pullman Road reported someone paid with $40 in counterfeit bills.
8:47 p.m. — Drugs were reported at Pintail Lane and North Main Street.
9 p.m. — A female was arrested on a warrant on Perimeter Drive and West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:23 a.m. — Property damage was reported on Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
11:10 a.m. — An illegal burn was reported on Westendahl Road in Kendrick.
11:29 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on A Street in Kendrick.