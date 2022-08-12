PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:21 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Terre View Drive.
Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 8:26 am
10:24 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive
11:24 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
11:27 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1000 block of Monroe Street.
1:45 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
2:36 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Alvar Street.
3:28 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
4:35 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1800 block of Landis Place.
A noise complaint was reported overnight.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
9:57 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:37 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:09 p.m. — Police arrested a 36-year-old man on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and paraphernalia.
3:13 p.m. — A driver was cited after failing to stop at a stop sign and striking another vehicle on B and Hayes streets. The struck vehicle rolled onto its side but none of the passengers were injured. The cited driver was transported to Gritman Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
9:01 p.m. — A male was injured and transported to Gritman Medical Center after crashing his motorized scooter on the 900 block of East Third Street.
Thursday
1:30 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possessing meth and paraphernalia and driving without privileges on the 2700 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:14 a.m. — A theft was reported in the Emerald Creek Garnet Area.
4:35 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Main Street in Juliaetta.
