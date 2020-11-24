PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

7:38 a.m. — A roof was damaged on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

5:27 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.

6:36 p.m. — A 34-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance on Kamiaken Street.

7:08 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on Westwood Drive.

8:08 p.m. — A 30-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft, second-degree burglary and two warrants at Walmart.

10:52 p.m. — Police issued an infraction after responding to a report of 12 people waiting to get inside a residence on Timothy Street.

Saturday

6:24 a.m. — One patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a medical problem on Northwood Drive.

9:38 a.m. — A house was reportedly broken into on Campus Street.

12:46 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was cited and released for suspicion of third-degree theft at Kush 21.

Sunday

10:53 a.m. — A car reportedly ran a red light and caused a two-vehicle collision on the 400 block of North Grand Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

4:46 a.m. — A non-injury vehicle accident occurred on O’Donnell Road in Pullman.

10:16 a.m. — Multiple traffic signs were run over in Endicott.

8:39 p.m. — An unattended death was reported in St. John.

Saturday

12:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Wilbourn Road in Pullman.

Sunday

1:51 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a tree service dropping trees into a man’s pasture and smashed his fence in Oakesdale.

​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

6:38 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of Paradise Drive.

9:26 a.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested on warrants, driving without privileges and possession of drug paraphernalia at the Kibbie Dome.

10 a.m. — A person reportedly drove through a field leaving deep ruts on the 1400 block of East D Street.

3:58 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was cited for suspicion of trespassing at Walmart.

4:26 p.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on warrants on Conestoga Street and West Palouse River Drive.

8:35 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of South Main Street.

10:07 p.m. — A 60-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1600 block of Mercer Avenue.

11:25 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Almon Street.

Saturday

3:14 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Lilly Street.

8:15 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Mobil gas station on Troy Road.

10:31 a.m. — A person was reportedly lying in the bushes on Rodeo Drive and North Main Street.

1:39 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Washington streets.

4:51 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.

5:35 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges near Pape Machinery.

10:12 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.

Sunday

7:50 a.m. — A female was trespassed at Idaho Inn.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

2:47 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 400 block of Second Avenue in Deary.

7:06 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Big Meadow and Randall Flat roads in Troy.

7:14 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 near Deary.

8:12 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Walker Road near Viola.

Saturday

2:31 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the Potlatch Y on Highway 95 near Potlatch.

10:09 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI at the U.S. Post Office in Troy.

Sunday

5:37 p.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 5400 block of Lenville Road near Moscow.

5:57 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported on the 4600 block of Highway 95 near Moscow. The driver was uninjured and the vehicle was totaled.

