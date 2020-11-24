PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:38 a.m. — A roof was damaged on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
5:27 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.
6:36 p.m. — A 34-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance on Kamiaken Street.
7:08 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on Westwood Drive.
8:08 p.m. — A 30-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft, second-degree burglary and two warrants at Walmart.
10:52 p.m. — Police issued an infraction after responding to a report of 12 people waiting to get inside a residence on Timothy Street.
Saturday
6:24 a.m. — One patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a medical problem on Northwood Drive.
9:38 a.m. — A house was reportedly broken into on Campus Street.
12:46 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was cited and released for suspicion of third-degree theft at Kush 21.
Sunday
10:53 a.m. — A car reportedly ran a red light and caused a two-vehicle collision on the 400 block of North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:46 a.m. — A non-injury vehicle accident occurred on O’Donnell Road in Pullman.
10:16 a.m. — Multiple traffic signs were run over in Endicott.
8:39 p.m. — An unattended death was reported in St. John.
Saturday
12:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Wilbourn Road in Pullman.
Sunday
1:51 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a tree service dropping trees into a man’s pasture and smashed his fence in Oakesdale.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
6:38 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of Paradise Drive.
9:26 a.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested on warrants, driving without privileges and possession of drug paraphernalia at the Kibbie Dome.
10 a.m. — A person reportedly drove through a field leaving deep ruts on the 1400 block of East D Street.
3:58 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was cited for suspicion of trespassing at Walmart.
4:26 p.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on warrants on Conestoga Street and West Palouse River Drive.
8:35 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
10:07 p.m. — A 60-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1600 block of Mercer Avenue.
11:25 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
Saturday
3:14 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Lilly Street.
8:15 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Mobil gas station on Troy Road.
10:31 a.m. — A person was reportedly lying in the bushes on Rodeo Drive and North Main Street.
1:39 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Washington streets.
4:51 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
5:35 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges near Pape Machinery.
10:12 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
Sunday
7:50 a.m. — A female was trespassed at Idaho Inn.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:47 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 400 block of Second Avenue in Deary.
7:06 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Big Meadow and Randall Flat roads in Troy.
7:14 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 near Deary.
8:12 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Walker Road near Viola.
Saturday
2:31 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the Potlatch Y on Highway 95 near Potlatch.
10:09 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI at the U.S. Post Office in Troy.
Sunday
5:37 p.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 5400 block of Lenville Road near Moscow.
5:57 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported on the 4600 block of Highway 95 near Moscow. The driver was uninjured and the vehicle was totaled.