Pullman, beavers not getting along

The city of Pullman is planning to work with trappers to prevent beavers from causing more damage to trees at a local park.
The city received calls from residents about trees being chewed up and damaged at the City Playfield next to the South Fork Palouse River in early spring, said Pullman Parks and Facilities Director Alan Davis.
The damage presents a safety issue at the park as damaged trees hang near a walking path and hover over the river.
The city has also recently experienced issues with damaged limbs along North Grand Avenue near the Pullman Chamber of Commerce building and a dam near the intersection of Terre View Drive and State Route 270, Davis said.
However, Davis said the signs of beaver damage are not always obvious.
“You don’t always see everything they’ve attacked,” he said.
To prevent further destruction, Pullman Parks and Recreation staff and code enforcement officers from the Pullman Police Department plan to enter into a service agreement with licensed trappers to set live traps for the beavers.
In order to keep costs down, Pullman staff will monitor those traps so the trappers do not have to do so regularly.
Additionally, staff members of Pullman’s Stormwater Services are planning to assess Pullman’s waterways to see if there are other problem areas that need to be addressed.
Davis said that in order to prevent flooding downriver, the staff will remove the smaller trees along shorelines.
Davis also said the city would like to work with volunteers to wrap tree trunks in material that will prevent beavers from damaging the trees.
