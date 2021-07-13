Disability Action Center NW will present the Tom McTevia Memorial Award to Pullman Community Gardens at Koppel Farm for their community support of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The announcement was made Monday in a news release from Disability Action Center NW.
According to the release, the team at Koppel Farm worked the past year to design and secure funding for a completely accessible garden plot within the community garden. In order for this plot to be accessible, Koppel Farm needed to provide van accessible parking, accessible portable restroom, paved pathway to the plot, paved loading zone and a garden plot with raised beds to accommodate various disability needs.
The award was first given in 2016 in memory of community activist McTevia. The former police officer and Navy veteran was a wheelchair user who advocated for accessibility in Coeur d’Alene before his death in 2015. McTevia was active in kayaking, hunting, bicycling and skydiving, and wanted everyone to have the same opportunities to live an active lifestyle.
The award will be accepted on behalf of the Koppel Farm by Tim Paulitz at 11 a.m., July 22 at Mountain View Park in Moscow. The event is free and open to the public and features vendor booths, a pop-up COVID vaccine clinic, and a free lunch.
For information visit dacnw.org.