The Pullman Depot Heritage Center is expected to be one of 36 applicants to be awarded funds through the Washington State Historical Society’s Heritage Capital Grant program.
The center asked for $265,740 to support restoration of the depot’s exterior on 330 N. Grand Ave., which is estimated to cost $400,000. The recommendation for approval will be forwarded to the Washington legislature. Final approval is expected in January.
To support its efforts to restore the depot’s exterior, the heritage center announced this week it is launching a “Fix the Bricks” campaign with a goal of raising $135,000 to help meet the total costs. The center plans to initiate Stage 1 of their facility master plan, developed in cooperation with Design West Architects, starting in summer 2021.
The plan includes masonry repair, repointing and replacing damaged or missing bricks, and restoring stone features. New roofing materials will replicate the original clay tile in scale, texture and color. The group hopes to achieve the five-stage restoration, preservation, and rehabilitation plan, estimated to total $4 million, during the next several years.
For more information about the center, the grant and fundraising efforts, go to www.pullmandepot.org.