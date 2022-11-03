Pullman hospital approves letter of intent for Inland Orthopaedic

The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners met Wednesday night and approved a letter of intent pursuing a professional services agreement with Inland Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Clinic.
Inland Orthopaedic is a private practice owned by Ed Tingstad, an orthopedic surgeon at PRH.
The center is currently staffed with four surgeons — including Tingstad — and an assistant, and Tingstad said that’s not enough. The practice sees patients sometimes from as far as 100 miles away, and patients who schedule an appointment there can expect to wait a month or more to be seen.
The services agreement will provide financial support for expansion of the center. Tingstad said the goals for this expansion is to develop their athletic training program, as well as establish an EMR system, providing electronic medical and treatment records at the practice.
Tingstad said it can take around two years for an orthopedic surgeon to be financially stable in the community, the services agreement will provide support for the center to grow and hire new candidates.
Officials with PRH and Tingstad were unable to provide the specific amount of funding given to Inland Orthopaedic through the agreement, but support will go directly to the practice. Inland Orthopaedic will remain a private practice and the hospital is not buying the center, officials said. Tingstad said the services agreement will help the center keep its doors open and continue to see patients.
