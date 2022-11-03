Pullman hospital approves letter of intent for Inland Orthopaedic

Tingstad

The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners met Wednesday night and approved a letter of intent pursuing a professional services agreement with Inland Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Clinic.

Inland Orthopaedic is a private practice owned by Ed Tingstad, an orthopedic surgeon at PRH.

The center is currently staffed with four surgeons — including Tingstad — and an assistant, and Tingstad said that’s not enough. The practice sees patients sometimes from as far as 100 miles away, and patients who schedule an appointment there can expect to wait a month or more to be seen.

Tags

Recommended for you