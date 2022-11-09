Pullman Regional Hospital’s bond appears to have won taxpayer approval, with 73.6% of the ballots counted so far having been marked yes.

There were 1,804 yes votes compared to 648 no votes of the ballots counted Tuesday night. Whitman County election officials will provide another update this evening.

The proposed general obligation bond amounts to $27.5 million maturing over 30 years to finance improvements at the hospital, according to the Whitman Official Local Voters’ Pamphlet. Property owners will pay an estimated $76 per $100,000 in assessed value for this levy, and monthly taxes are projected to increase around $19 per $300,000 in assessed home value.

