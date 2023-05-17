The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild raised thousands of dollars for the YMCA of the Palouse during its annual fundraising event.

The guild celebrated its fifth year of Girlfriends Gather on Tuesday. The event is a fundraiser to raise aid and awareness for local nonprofits. The YMCA of the Palouse was picked as this year’s nonprofit, and will be given about $6,400 in donations. More than 40 nonprofits were nominated to receive funds gathered from the guild’s event.

Started in 2015, the guild was created with a vision to support the wellness of women and children on the Palouse. The foundation uses membership contributions and giving events to assist nonprofit agencies, and since being created the guild has raised and given more than $265,750 to local organizations.

