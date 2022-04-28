Progress on a planned affordable housing development near Kamiak Elementary in Pullman has slowed because of higher construction costs and obstacles in getting approved by the Pullman planning commission.
Last year, the Pullman City Council approved the preliminary plat for the 10-acre Canyon Crest Planned Residential Development. SynTier Engineering submitted the application for that preliminary plat on behalf of Steve Mader.
That plat included 68 single family homes without garages on 75 lots south of Kamiak Elementary School and Ventura Court.
Mader went to the planning commission Wednesday to get the preliminary plat reapproved with new changes.
Mader said that since the city council approved the plat last year, he has been facing rising prices and delays in getting those homes shipped to Pullman from a manufacturer.
He has been in contact with a different company that offered to build the homes on-site. Other changes the builder proposed are constructing homes with garages and homes with two levels on a total of 57 lots.
The commission Wednesday chose to table their decision because the information packet they received did not have enough updated details about the new homes.
They still held a public hearing and heard from two residents opposed to the plan because of concerns that the addition of new homes in that area will negatively affect stormwater runoff and increase vehicle traffic.
Commissioner Brent Carper said the commission relies on engineers to study the stormwater infrastructure and determine if it meets city code.
Mader said the new plan calls for less asphalt, which should lead to cleaner stormwater runoff.
Mader also spoke about the struggles to keep these homes affordable. He said his original plan was to build three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes that cost approximately $300,000. By midsummer of last year, that price already reached more than $400,000.
The city is accepting more public comment on Canyon Crest and will hold another public hearing at its next meeting May 25.
