After finding an original tile in the old train station’s attic, the Pullman Depot Heritage Center knew it had to go the extra mile and restore the roof to its original condition.

The Whitman County Historical Society, along with other history buffs, are working to restore the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. Major restoration efforts will begin on the roof, and will work their way inside the building. The depot has begun this process, which received around 10,000 ceramic roof tiles this month — all from the company that provided them more than 100 years ago.

The building is one of the oldest structures in downtown Pullman, and played a large role in the town’s early development. The depot has been left untouched for nearly half a decade, and this year it will see the largest renovation in its lifetime.

