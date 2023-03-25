A Pullman man under suspicion of stealing his brother’s identity pleaded guilty to second-degree identity theft, third-degree malicious mischief and making false or misleading statements to a public servant in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday.

Bradley Hammond, 31, was sentenced to five years of unsupervised probation, along with a five-year no-contact order from his partner. He’s ordered to complete a domestic violence perpetrator program in Idaho. Hammond must also pay a $500 crime victim fee, $100 DNA testing fee and $100 domestic violence assessment fee.

Hammond was arrested March 6 on a warrant for the three charges, but the case began last year. An officer at the Pullman Police Department pulled over a black Toyota Corolla for expired tabs in December 2022. Police observed two people in the vehicle, one in the driver’s seat and the other in the back seat.