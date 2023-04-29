It’s hard to know what was lost until needing to look for what had always been a room away, said Beverley Wolff, after her school’s entire library was destroyed by a flood.

The Montessori School of Pullman suffered a great loss when a pipe broke while everyone was on winter vacation. More than 2,000 books were soaked and more than 100 toys were waterlogged. The school lost its entire collection of books, but over the past few months it’s rebuilt with help from the Palouse. Wolff, director of the school, said she wouldn’t expect anything less from the community.

“We had a great outpouring of support from the community,” Wolff said. “Everyone really came together not just from Pullman but from everywhere to help us. At first I was like, ‘Wow!’ But also I feel that we are a very caring community and are also very close-knit.”